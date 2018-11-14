×

Migration Drama ‘1899’ Is New Netflix Project From Creators of ‘Dark’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

The creators of supernatural series “Dark,” which helped put German drama on the international TV map, have set their next Netflix project, “1899,” a drama that follows European migrants on a fright-filled journey to the U.S.

Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar inked an overall deal with Netflix in June – the first of its kind for the streamer in Europe – following the success of “Dark.” “1899” is the first fruit of that agreement. The show revolves around a migrant steamship heading from London to New York. When the passengers discover another migrant boat adrift, their journey takes an unexpected twist.

“What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare,” Netflix said in a statement.

The expectation is that the series will be multi-language, with an international cast. “Dark” was U.S. Netflix’s first German-language original and has run to two seasons. Inasmuch as anyone can tell, given Netflix’s refusal to disclose numbers, it was a hit.

Friese and Odar are charting a new course with “1899.” “The fact that this concept is so radically different from ‘Dark’ is a true testament to their creativity and versatility as creators, and we are excited to continue this journey with them,” said Kelly Luegenbiehl, Netflix’s VP of originals for Europe and Africa.

In a joint statement, Friese and Odar said that what “really made us connect to this idea was the concept of having a truly European show with a mixed cast from different countries.” Immigration is currently a live issue in both the U.S. and Europe, and at the show’s heart “is the question of what unites us and what divides us,” the producer pair said. “And how fear can be a trigger for the latter.”

The two have been working together since Odar’s directing debut “The Silence,” and their credits span film and TV. Odar is a former name on Variety’s “Ten Directors to Watch” list.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • ‘Dark’ Producers Prep New Multi-Language Drama

    Migration Drama '1899' Is New Netflix Project From Creators of 'Dark'

    The creators of supernatural series “Dark,” which helped put German drama on the international TV map, have set their next Netflix project, “1899,” a drama that follows European migrants on a fright-filled journey to the U.S. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar inked an overall deal with Netflix in June – the first of its […]

  • THIS IS US -- "Sometimes" Episode

    'This Is Us' Star On Zoe's Secret: 'I Didn't Know It Would Be Quite This Difficult'

    The creators of supernatural series “Dark,” which helped put German drama on the international TV map, have set their next Netflix project, “1899,” a drama that follows European migrants on a fright-filled journey to the U.S. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar inked an overall deal with Netflix in June – the first of its […]

  • Patricia Cornwell and Matt Tolmach

    Patricia Cornwell, Matt Tolmach to Produce Drama Series in Development at NBC

    The creators of supernatural series “Dark,” which helped put German drama on the international TV map, have set their next Netflix project, “1899,” a drama that follows European migrants on a fright-filled journey to the U.S. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar inked an overall deal with Netflix in June – the first of its […]

  • TV Roundup: 'A Series of Unfortunate

    TV News Roundup: 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Sets Final Season Premiere Date

    The creators of supernatural series “Dark,” which helped put German drama on the international TV map, have set their next Netflix project, “1899,” a drama that follows European migrants on a fright-filled journey to the U.S. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar inked an overall deal with Netflix in June – the first of its […]

  • Wild Cards Book

    Hulu to Develop Shows Based on George R.R. Martin Book Series 'Wild Cards'

    The creators of supernatural series “Dark,” which helped put German drama on the international TV map, have set their next Netflix project, “1899,” a drama that follows European migrants on a fright-filled journey to the U.S. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar inked an overall deal with Netflix in June – the first of its […]

  • Pawn Stars

    Disney in Talks With Hearst to Sell A+E Networks European Channels (EXCLUSIVE)

    The creators of supernatural series “Dark,” which helped put German drama on the international TV map, have set their next Netflix project, “1899,” a drama that follows European migrants on a fright-filled journey to the U.S. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar inked an overall deal with Netflix in June – the first of its […]

  • B3_Day 17 of 25_Sc 6/04: Interior

    How 'Origin' Creator Mika Watkins Sold Her Sci-Fi Series to YouTube Premium

    The creators of supernatural series “Dark,” which helped put German drama on the international TV map, have set their next Netflix project, “1899,” a drama that follows European migrants on a fright-filled journey to the U.S. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar inked an overall deal with Netflix in June – the first of its […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad