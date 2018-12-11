×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Talk Heats Up as Channing Dungey Plots Post-ABC Move

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Channing DungeyVariety's Power of Women, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Oct 2018
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

When Channing Dungey closes a door, a bunch of other doors open.

Dungey’s next move has become a subject of speculation in Hollywood’s creative community. Sources tell Variety that the departing ABC Entertainment president is already being pursued by a number of potential suitors for what could be her next big job — Netflix among them.

Buzz around a possible gig for Dungey at Netflix began with the announcement last month that she would leave ABC, and has only grown louder since. What exactly she would do at the streaming service has yet to come into focus. Dungey enjoys a strong personal and professional relationship with Shonda Rhimes, who left ABC Studios last year for an overall deal at Netflix. Prior to becoming head of programming at ABC, Dungey led the network’s drama development, and worked with Rhimes to launch “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder.” At Netflix, Rhimes has a massive slate of new projects — eight shows and growing — and could no doubt use an expert hand to help guide a programming pipeline at Shondaland that is larger than that of some cable channels.

Related

Sources tell Variety that Dungey is being courted by Netflix for a role as a content development executive. Netflix already has a respected development head in Cindy Holland, who reports to chief content officer, Ted Sarandos. But the company has found creative ways in the past to establish new perches of power for high-profile execs — such as it did when it hired former Universal Television chief Bela Bajaria, who with Brandon Riegg runs a unit parallel to Holland’s that is focused on unscripted programming.

A Netflix spokesperson declined to comment for this article. Dungey did not respond to a request for comment.

The addition of Dungey could also be a benefit for Holland. Just last year at the Produced By conference, Sarandos bragged in an interview with Jerry Seinfeld that all Netflix programming executives have the authority to order a project straight to series off of a pitch. Sources tell Variety that is no longer the case. Mid-level execs are now obliged to run pitches up the flagpole to Holland. Given Netflix’s volume — at the beginning of the year the company projected that it would have more than 700 original series by the end of 2018 — more senior execs would be helpful in the effort to keep company’s development pipeline from bursting.

Dungey did not respond to a request to comment for this story. A Netflix insider expressed to Variety that the streamer is not the only company interested in working with her. Already an admired programmer with strong creative relationships — and the first African-American to lead a U.S. broadcast network’s content division — Dungey’s public profile grew this year with her decisive handling of “Roseanne” star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets. Dungey moved quickly to pull the plug on television’s highest rated show, then worked with producer Tom Werner to reconstitute the show’s cast for spinoff “The Conners.”

Dungey has met in recent weeks with execs at multiple companies to discuss options for her future — and is still technically at ABC until the end of this week. She made an appearance last month at the network’s holiday party, a move that was seen as a show of support for incoming entertainment president Karey Burke. Speculation about Dungey’s future will continue to flourish until her next move is set.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More TV

  • Channing DungeyVariety's Power of Women, Los

    Netflix Talk Heats Up as Channing Dungey Plots Post-ABC Move

    When Channing Dungey closes a door, a bunch of other doors open. Dungey’s next move has become a subject of speculation in Hollywood’s creative community. Sources tell Variety that the departing ABC Entertainment president is already being pursued by a number of potential suitors for what could be her next big job — Netflix among [...]

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    ABC Seeks $2 Million to $3 Million for Oscars Ads (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kevin Hart won’t be showing up for the Oscars, but advertisers will. Walt Disney’s ABC has sold more than three-quarters of its commercial inventory for its February 24 broadcast of the glitzy awards fest, according to Jerry Daniello, senior vice president, entertainment brand solutions, for Disney ad sales, pacing ahead of its progress at this time [...]

  • TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and

    Kathie Lee Gifford to Leave NBC’s ‘Today’

    Kathie Lee Gifford will leave “Today” after more than a decade co-hosting the fourth hour of the NBC morning franchise. Gifford wants to spend more time focused on a variety of media projects, and said during Monday’s broadcast that her decision was “bittersweet, as these things are.” She expects to stay with the program through [...]

  • CBS HEADQUARTERS

    Protests Outside But No Fireworks Inside CBS' Annual Shareholders Meeting

    A small group of protestors chanted “No money for Les” outside of CBS Corp.’s annual shareholders meeting in New York on Tuesday, but inside there were no questions from shareholders about the sexual misconduct scandal that has enveloped the company and former chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves. The meeting held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art was [...]

  • Fox Reshapes Ad-Sales Unit as Disney

    Fox Reshapes Ad-Sales Unit as Disney Deal Nears (EXCLUSIVE)

    Some of 21st Century Fox’s best-known ad-sales executives will leave the company when it closes a large sale of its assets to Walt Disney in 2019. Bruce Lefkowitz, executive vice president of ad sales at Fox; Mike Denby, a senior vice president of ad sales; and Jake Piasecki, another senior vice president, are slated to [...]

  • Chris McCarthy on Reinventing MTV, Moving

    Chris McCarthy on Reinventing MTV, Moving From 'Buy to Build Mentality'

    As goes MTV, so goes Viacom. For the industry, there is no stronger measure of the health of Viacom than the state of MTV. Chris McCarthy, a 15-year Viacom veteran, has been leading the effort to revive the brand since October 2016, when he added oversight of MTV to his portfolio that already included VH1 [...]

  • Bob Bakish Variety Cover Story

    Inside Bob Bakish's Aggressive Turnaround Plan for Viacom

    Bob Bakish was days into his job as CEO of Viacom in late 2016 when he began convening meetings with senior executives to execute a triage effort to save the once-mighty media giant. Paramount Pictures had just posted a $445 million annual loss. Viacom’s cable networks were in danger of being dropped by major distributors [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad