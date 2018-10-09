You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix, ORF Set Cast for Young Sigmund Freud Thriller Series

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Bavaria Fiction

Robert Finster has landed the title role in “Freud,” the upcoming Netflix and ORF series set during the father of psychoanalysis’ younger years, and which imagines him on the trail of a murderer.

Austrian actor Finster has starred in several German-language movies and series. With Netflix taking “Freud” global, and German-language series such as “Dark” performing well on the streaming service, this is sure to boost his international profile.

Ella Rumpf has been cast as Fleur Salomé, the infamous medium who teams up with Freud alongside war veteran Alfred Kiss, played by Georg Friedrich. Swiss actress Rumpf starred in Julia Ducournau’s “Raw” and was named in the 2018 edition of Variety’s 10 Europeans to Watch. Austrian actor Friedrich’s film credits include “Wild,” and “Aloys.”

“4 Blocks” director Marvin Kren was already on board the eight-parter. The series will shoot in Vienna and Prague, starting in January. Kren wrote the scripts with Stefan Brunner and Benjamin Hessler. The show is set in 1890s Vienna.

“We’ve never seen a ‘Freud’ like this before,” Kren said. “His psychoanalysis and the concept of id, ego and super-ego weren’t created in a vacuum – they’re based on the experiences of a troubled genius who has experienced all sides of humanity.”

Related

Austrian pubcaster ORF developed the series with Vienna-based Satel, and Germany’s Bavaria Fiction. Netflix officially boarded the series earlier this year.

Netflix is coproducing with several traditional broadcasters, leaving the local partner with domestic rights and taking the series out globally. “Freud” marks the first time it has partnered with an Austrian broadcaster.

“I am very pleased that a high-caliber Austrian team will be standing in front and behind the camera in this international cooperation project, and that turn-of-the-century Vienna will serve as the backdrop,” said ORF director general Alexander Wrabetz.

“Our ‘Freud’ is a modern, international event series with a surprising take on an Austrian personality whose sphere of influence extends far beyond the borders of this country.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More TV

  • Ruby Rose 'The Meg' film premiere,

    Ruby Rose Suits Up in First 'Batwoman' Photo

    Robert Finster has landed the title role in “Freud,” the upcoming Netflix and ORF series set during the father of psychoanalysis’ younger years, and which imagines him on the trail of a murderer. Austrian actor Finster has starred in several German-language movies and series. With Netflix taking “Freud” global, and German-language series such as “Dark” […]

  • Vikki Neil - Discovery Digital Studios

    Discovery Forms Digital Studios Group Headed by Vikki Neil

    Robert Finster has landed the title role in “Freud,” the upcoming Netflix and ORF series set during the father of psychoanalysis’ younger years, and which imagines him on the trail of a murderer. Austrian actor Finster has starred in several German-language movies and series. With Netflix taking “Freud” global, and German-language series such as “Dark” […]

  • Making A Murder Netflix

    Netflix Drops First Trailer for 'Making a Murderer' Sequel Series

    Robert Finster has landed the title role in “Freud,” the upcoming Netflix and ORF series set during the father of psychoanalysis’ younger years, and which imagines him on the trail of a murderer. Austrian actor Finster has starred in several German-language movies and series. With Netflix taking “Freud” global, and German-language series such as “Dark” […]

  • Netflix, ORF Set Cast for Young

    Netflix, ORF Set Cast for Young Sigmund Freud Thriller Series

    Robert Finster has landed the title role in “Freud,” the upcoming Netflix and ORF series set during the father of psychoanalysis’ younger years, and which imagines him on the trail of a murderer. Austrian actor Finster has starred in several German-language movies and series. With Netflix taking “Freud” global, and German-language series such as “Dark” […]

  • Ariana GrandeAmerican Music Awards, Arrivals, Los

    ABC Will Bring Live Six-Second Ads to 'American Music Awards' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Robert Finster has landed the title role in “Freud,” the upcoming Netflix and ORF series set during the father of psychoanalysis’ younger years, and which imagines him on the trail of a murderer. Austrian actor Finster has starred in several German-language movies and series. With Netflix taking “Freud” global, and German-language series such as “Dark” […]

  • Julie MeninVariety's Power of Women NY

    New York and New Jersey Film Commissioners Talk Tax Credits, Diversity and Soundstage Squeeze

    Robert Finster has landed the title role in “Freud,” the upcoming Netflix and ORF series set during the father of psychoanalysis’ younger years, and which imagines him on the trail of a murderer. Austrian actor Finster has starred in several German-language movies and series. With Netflix taking “Freud” global, and German-language series such as “Dark” […]

  • tiffany haddish Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Pay Parity, Licking Arsenio, and Why Emmys and Oscars Are Overrated

    Robert Finster has landed the title role in “Freud,” the upcoming Netflix and ORF series set during the father of psychoanalysis’ younger years, and which imagines him on the trail of a murderer. Austrian actor Finster has starred in several German-language movies and series. With Netflix taking “Freud” global, and German-language series such as “Dark” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad