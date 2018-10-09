Netflix, ORF Set Cast for Young Sigmund Freud Thriller Series

Robert Finster has landed the title role in “Freud,” the upcoming Netflix and ORF series set during the father of psychoanalysis’ younger years, and which imagines him on the trail of a murderer.

Austrian actor Finster has starred in several German-language movies and series. With Netflix taking “Freud” global, and German-language series such as “Dark” performing well on the streaming service, this is sure to boost his international profile.

Ella Rumpf has been cast as Fleur Salomé, the infamous medium who teams up with Freud alongside war veteran Alfred Kiss, played by Georg Friedrich. Swiss actress Rumpf starred in Julia Ducournau’s “Raw” and was named in the 2018 edition of Variety’s 10 Europeans to Watch. Austrian actor Friedrich’s film credits include “Wild,” and “Aloys.”

“4 Blocks” director Marvin Kren was already on board the eight-parter. The series will shoot in Vienna and Prague, starting in January. Kren wrote the scripts with Stefan Brunner and Benjamin Hessler. The show is set in 1890s Vienna.

“We’ve never seen a ‘Freud’ like this before,” Kren said. “His psychoanalysis and the concept of id, ego and super-ego weren’t created in a vacuum – they’re based on the experiences of a troubled genius who has experienced all sides of humanity.”

Austrian pubcaster ORF developed the series with Vienna-based Satel, and Germany’s Bavaria Fiction. Netflix officially boarded the series earlier this year.

Netflix is coproducing with several traditional broadcasters, leaving the local partner with domestic rights and taking the series out globally. “Freud” marks the first time it has partnered with an Austrian broadcaster.

“I am very pleased that a high-caliber Austrian team will be standing in front and behind the camera in this international cooperation project, and that turn-of-the-century Vienna will serve as the backdrop,” said ORF director general Alexander Wrabetz.

“Our ‘Freud’ is a modern, international event series with a surprising take on an Austrian personality whose sphere of influence extends far beyond the borders of this country.”