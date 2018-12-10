TV News Roundup: Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego Series With Gina Rodriguez Sets Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced a premiere date for its upcoming Carmen Sandiego series and Stars released the premiere date for its original comedy series “Now Apocalypse.”

DATES

Lifetime will debut a new Gretchen Carlson documentary Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Variety has learned exclusively. The two-hour special titled “Gretchen Carlson: Breaking the Silence” follows Carlson as she travels across the country uncovering untold stories of sexual harassment and abuse. The documentary will also air as part of Lifetime’s Monday night “Justice for Women” block as the first of three Carlson documentaries via her production deal with A+E Originals.

Morgan Neville’s Fred Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” is set to premiere Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO alongside a special presentation of the film on PBS’ “Independent Lens” at the same time. The critically-acclaimed documentary follows the career of children’s television host Fred Rogers amidst the changing politics of his time. The documentary will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

Starz announced the worldwide premiere date for its new original series “Now Apocalypse,” which is set to air March 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following the season two premiere of “American Gods.” The ten episode comedy series will follow star Avan Jogia as he struggles to figure out his life in the bustling city of Los Angeles. Gregg Araki, Steven Soderbergh and Gregory Jacobs are executive producing.

A new animated Carmen Sandiego series, starring Gina Roderiguez (“Jane the Virgin”), is set to premiere Jan. 18 on Netflix. Based on the educational computer franchise of the same name, the series will feature 20 22-minute episodes with fellow star Finn Wolfhard and executive producers Duane Capizzi and CJ Kettler while exploring why the super thief became a criminal in the first place.

SPECIALS

Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will reprise their characters Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan as the returning as hosts for the 2019 Rose Parade, which will simulcast live Jan. 1 at 8:00 a.m. PT on Funny or Die. After 26 years of covering the event, the pair is well equipped to report on the numerous floats and marching bands despite Cattigan’s fear of horses. Also joining the special is Tim Meadows.

EXECUTIVES

Deva Kehoe has joined Showtime Networks as the senior vice president of talent relations and events. In her new role, Kehoe will oversee the teams responsible for working with the network’s talent as well as nationwide events for Showtime Networks and its original series, sports, documentaries and specials. Previously, Kehoe served as director of special events and talent relations at Hulu where she managed red carpet premieres and FYC events for series such as “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Looming Tower.”