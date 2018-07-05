Netflix Boards ‘Freud,’ Austrian Period Thriller Series

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Bavaria Fiction

Netflix has boarded “Freud,” the upcoming German-language thriller following a young Sigmund Freud as he teams with a medium and a police inspector to track a serial killer in 19th century Vienna.

Netflix will launch “Freud” internationally. It will be its first original drama out of Austria. The streamer is enjoying success with its German scripted series “Dark,” setting an overall deal with its creators and greenlighting a second season. Austria-Germany co-production “Freud” will bow on Austrian pubcaster ORF locally, and Netflix will take it into the U.S., U.K., Germany and other international markets.

Freud studied in Vienna and is considered the founder of psychoanalysis. In the “Freud” series he is on the trail of a killer, alongside medium Fleur Salomé, and a surly war veteran and police inspector, Kiss.

Marvin Kren is attached to direct, off the back of working on TNT Serie’s hit original drama “4 Blocks.” Kren, Stefan Brunner (“Tatort”) and Benjamin Hessler (“4 Blocks”) are writing the series.

Netflix will launch the eight-part show as an original across its footprint, with the exceptions of Austria, Belgium, Finland, and Hungary. ZDF Enterprises is the international distributor of the drama. Production starts this fall. Viggo Mortensen played Freud in 2011 movie “A Dangerous Method,” but the series has yet to set its cast.

“Freud” hails from Austria’s Vienna-based Satel Film and ZDFE and Bavaria Film-owned Bavaria Fiction, which is headquartered in Munich. The latter is also making the new “Das Boot” series for Sky, and comedy “Germanized” for Amazon and Deutsche Telekom.

The Vienna Film Fund and Europe’s Media program are also backing “Freud.” The buzz has been building around the series. It was one of a handful of projects pitched at the Berlin Drama Series Days in 2017. Heinrich Ambrosch (“A Fortunate Man”) will exec produce the series for Satel Film and Moritz Polter for Bavaria Fiction.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More TV

  • Netflix Boards ‘Freud,’ German-Language Serial Killer

    Netflix Boards ‘Freud,’ Austrian Period Thriller Series

    Netflix has boarded “Freud,” the upcoming German-language thriller following a young Sigmund Freud as he teams with a medium and a police inspector to track a serial killer in 19th century Vienna. Netflix will launch “Freud” internationally. It will be its first original drama out of Austria. The streamer is enjoying success with its German scripted […]

  • Fox Networks Group Names General Manager

    Fox Networks Group Names General Manager for Germany

    Netflix has boarded “Freud,” the upcoming German-language thriller following a young Sigmund Freud as he teams with a medium and a police inspector to track a serial killer in 19th century Vienna. Netflix will launch “Freud” internationally. It will be its first original drama out of Austria. The streamer is enjoying success with its German scripted […]

  • ‘Rake’ Producer Essential Media Back in

    ‘Rake’ Producer Essential Media Back in the International Drama Business (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has boarded “Freud,” the upcoming German-language thriller following a young Sigmund Freud as he teams with a medium and a police inspector to track a serial killer in 19th century Vienna. Netflix will launch “Freud” internationally. It will be its first original drama out of Austria. The streamer is enjoying success with its German scripted […]

  • BBC Takes Full Control of ‘War

    BBC Takes Full Control of ‘War and Peace’ Producer Lookout Point

    Netflix has boarded “Freud,” the upcoming German-language thriller following a young Sigmund Freud as he teams with a medium and a police inspector to track a serial killer in 19th century Vienna. Netflix will launch “Freud” internationally. It will be its first original drama out of Austria. The streamer is enjoying success with its German scripted […]

  • Sacha Baron Cohen

    Sacha Baron Cohen Teases New Project With Trump Fourth of July Greeting

    Netflix has boarded “Freud,” the upcoming German-language thriller following a young Sigmund Freud as he teams with a medium and a police inspector to track a serial killer in 19th century Vienna. Netflix will launch “Freud” internationally. It will be its first original drama out of Austria. The streamer is enjoying success with its German scripted […]

  • Bradley Whitford Talks Joining 'The Handmaid's

    Bradley Whitford on the 'Profoundly Creative Experience' of Joining 'The Handmaid's Tale'

    Netflix has boarded “Freud,” the upcoming German-language thriller following a young Sigmund Freud as he teams with a medium and a police inspector to track a serial killer in 19th century Vienna. Netflix will launch “Freud” internationally. It will be its first original drama out of Austria. The streamer is enjoying success with its German scripted […]

  • Tom Clancys Jack Ryan

    Amazon's New 'Jack Ryan' Trailer Promises a 'New Frontier'

    Netflix has boarded “Freud,” the upcoming German-language thriller following a young Sigmund Freud as he teams with a medium and a police inspector to track a serial killer in 19th century Vienna. Netflix will launch “Freud” internationally. It will be its first original drama out of Austria. The streamer is enjoying success with its German scripted […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad