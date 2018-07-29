Netflix Wants Aziz Ansari’s ‘Master of None’ to Return for Season 3, Originals Chief Says

Cindy HollandNetflix Executive Address, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Jul 2018
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutter

Netflix wants to continue Aziz Ansari’s half-hour series “Master None.”

“We certainly have given some thought to it it,” Netflix head of original content Cindy Holland said Sunday at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour when asked if the company would consider continuing “Master of None.” “We certainly would be happy to make another season of Master of None with Aziz.”

Ansari in January was the subject of a lengthy article published on the website Babe.net accusing him of sexual misconduct. In the piece, a woman who went on a date with Ansari accused him of coercing her into sexual activity that she later found she was uncomfortable with. Ansari, in a subsequent statement, acknowledged having consensual sexual activity with the woman and said that he had been “surprised and concerned” to learn of her discomfort.

Fielding questions from reporters after her TCA session, Holland said that she has not spoken directly with Ansari since the article was published. Season 2 of “Master of None” premiered on Netflix in May, 2017.

Holland addressed the company’s rapidly growing volume of original scripted programs — and criticism that the company’s efforts, despite this month securing more Emmy nominations than any other network or platform, are spread too thin. “Quality and quantity are not mutually exclusive,” she said.

Related

Holland also updated reporters on a number of projects and talent relationships”

“Lucifer”: Netflix picked up the drama series this spring after it was canceled by Fox. “Lucifer is a fantastic show that has really resonated in parts of the world where we have licensed it so we felt that it was really important for the licensing team to try to help that show continue for our fans,” Holland said.

Kenya Barris: The “Black-ish” creator was officially released from his overall deal with ABC Studios Friday. A new deal between the producer and Netflix is believed to be all but finalized. Holland, however, declined to discuss the situation. “Kenya’s a really talented writer and producer but I don’t have anything to share with you today,” she said.

“House of Cards”: Holland told reporters that the upcoming fifth season of the show was always intended to be its last. “We’re really proud of the work that Robin and Michael and the cast and crew of the show,” she said. Later, Holland was asked if Netflix had bought additional rights from producer “House of Cards” to prevent the show from entering linear syndication — as another Netflix original, “BoJack Horseman,” will following a deal set last week by Sony Pictures Television and Comedy Central. She declined to comment.

“Shadowhunters”: Holland offered no news about whether Netflix would pick up the canceled Freeform drama for an additional season, but is certainly aware of the fan campaign on the show’s behalf. “I probably get 100 emails a day or more, personally, and I know there’s a great deal of fandom for the show,” she said

“Timeless”: Holland offered little encouragement for fans of the drama canceled by NBC, saying that she was “not aware” of any internal discussion at Netflix to pick the show up.

