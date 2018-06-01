Netflix Lands ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the U.K.

With “Britain’s Got Talent” nearing the end of its run on ITV in the U.K., British fans can now see would-be stars from across the pond after Netflix scooped the exclusive U.K. rights to “America’s Got Talent.”

Netflix will stream new episodes of the talent show every Thursday after they go out on NBC in the U.S. The 13th season of “America’s Got Talent” bowed on the Peacock network this past Tuesday, garnering 12.1 million viewers and winning the night.

“America’s Got Talent” is produced by FremantleMedia North America and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell is an executive producer and a judge alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B. Tyra Banks hosts.

FremantleMedia International distributes the series and struck the Netflix U.K. deal. “For FremantleMedia and Syco, this collaboration with Netflix is one of the first of its kind and represents a new way to watch one of the world’s longest-running and successful U.S. network shows,” said Jamie Lynn, FremantleMedia’s head of sales and distribution for Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The variety of acts on ‘America’s Got Talent’ always elicits a roller-coaster of emotions from fans worldwide and we’re excited that U.K. viewers will be able to enjoy the series at their own convenience through our deal with Netflix.”

Abi Doyle, vice president of international productions at Syco, added: “’America’s Got Talent’ has been the No. 1 summer show in the U.S. for 12 consecutive years and is a world-class production of ‘Got Talent,’ the biggest TV brand in the world, which now reaches more than 900 million global viewers.”

The U.S. streamers are proving valuable customers for distributors of unscripted shows.

FremantleMedia recently sold U.K. rights to “American Idol” to Amazon, meaning that the U.S. versions of two of its biggest properties now play on SVOD in Britain.

Netflix has also upped its game in unscripted, acquiring local reality and competition shows and ordering its own originals to play alongside its premium dramas and films. It has acquired two seasons of ITV’s hit series “Love Island” for U.K. streaming, as well as shows including “The Great British Bake Off.” “America’s Got Talent” will sit alongside U.S. unscripted series including “Shark Tank” and “Mythbusters” on its U.K. service.