Netflix Lands ‘America’s Got Talent’ for the U.K.

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: FremantleMedia

With “Britain’s Got Talent” nearing the end of its run on ITV in the U.K., British fans can now see would-be stars from across the pond after Netflix scooped the exclusive U.K. rights to “America’s Got Talent.”

Netflix will stream new episodes of the talent show every Thursday after they go out on NBC in the U.S. The 13th season of “America’s Got Talent” bowed on the Peacock network this past Tuesday, garnering 12.1 million viewers and winning the night.

“America’s Got Talent” is produced by FremantleMedia North America and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell is an executive producer and a judge alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B. Tyra Banks hosts.

FremantleMedia International distributes the series and struck the Netflix U.K. deal. “For FremantleMedia and Syco, this collaboration with Netflix is one of the first of its kind and represents a new way to watch one of the world’s longest-running and successful U.S. network shows,” said Jamie Lynn, FremantleMedia’s head of sales and distribution for Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The variety of acts on ‘America’s Got Talent’ always elicits a roller-coaster of emotions from fans worldwide and we’re excited that U.K. viewers will be able to enjoy the series at their own convenience through our deal with Netflix.”

Related

Abi Doyle, vice president of international productions at Syco, added: “’America’s Got Talent’ has been the No. 1 summer show in the U.S. for 12 consecutive years and is a world-class production of ‘Got Talent,’ the biggest TV brand in the world, which now reaches more than 900 million global viewers.”

The U.S. streamers are proving valuable customers for distributors of unscripted shows.

FremantleMedia recently sold U.K. rights to “American Idol” to Amazon, meaning that the U.S. versions of two of its biggest properties now play on SVOD in Britain.

Netflix has also upped its game in unscripted, acquiring local reality and competition shows and ordering its own originals to play alongside its premium dramas and films. It has acquired two seasons of ITV’s hit series “Love Island” for U.K. streaming, as well as shows including “The Great British Bake Off.” “America’s Got Talent” will sit alongside U.S. unscripted series including “Shark Tank” and “Mythbusters” on its U.K. service.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • 'Dateline' Breaks from Murder With Cosby

    'Dateline' Breaks from Murder With Cosby Accuser Interview

    With “Britain’s Got Talent” nearing the end of its run on ITV in the U.K., British fans can now see would-be stars from across the pond after Netflix scooped the exclusive U.K. rights to “America’s Got Talent.” Netflix will stream new episodes of the talent show every Thursday after they go out on NBC in […]

  • 'America's Got Talent' Heads to the

    Netflix Lands 'America's Got Talent' for the U.K.

    With “Britain’s Got Talent” nearing the end of its run on ITV in the U.K., British fans can now see would-be stars from across the pond after Netflix scooped the exclusive U.K. rights to “America’s Got Talent.” Netflix will stream new episodes of the talent show every Thursday after they go out on NBC in […]

  • BBC’s Doctor Foster Getting French Remake

    BBC’s 'Doctor Foster' Getting French Remake for TF1

    With “Britain’s Got Talent” nearing the end of its run on ITV in the U.K., British fans can now see would-be stars from across the pond after Netflix scooped the exclusive U.K. rights to “America’s Got Talent.” Netflix will stream new episodes of the talent show every Thursday after they go out on NBC in […]

  • Kevin Abbott, Paley Center

    'Last Man Standing' Showrunner Kevin Abbott to Return for Fox Revival

    With “Britain’s Got Talent” nearing the end of its run on ITV in the U.K., British fans can now see would-be stars from across the pond after Netflix scooped the exclusive U.K. rights to “America’s Got Talent.” Netflix will stream new episodes of the talent show every Thursday after they go out on NBC in […]

  • Garrett Yrigoyen Bachelorette

    'Bachelorette' Frontrunner Apologizes for Controversial Instagram Likes

    With “Britain’s Got Talent” nearing the end of its run on ITV in the U.K., British fans can now see would-be stars from across the pond after Netflix scooped the exclusive U.K. rights to “America’s Got Talent.” Netflix will stream new episodes of the talent show every Thursday after they go out on NBC in […]

  • California Production Tax Credit Extension to

    California Production Tax Credit Extension to Move Forward

    With “Britain’s Got Talent” nearing the end of its run on ITV in the U.K., British fans can now see would-be stars from across the pond after Netflix scooped the exclusive U.K. rights to “America’s Got Talent.” Netflix will stream new episodes of the talent show every Thursday after they go out on NBC in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad