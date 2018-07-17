Netflix to Develop Series Based on Mark Millar’s ‘American Jesus,’ ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

Netflix has put multiple projects based on properties from Mark Millar’s Millarworld into development as original series, Variety has learned.

One of those projects is “American Jesus,” based on the Millarworld comic of the same name. The series follows a twelve-year-old boy who suddenly discovers he’s returned as Jesus Christ. He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead.

The series would be multi-lingual, featuring both English and Spanish. Everardo Gout and Leopoldo Gout will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, with Everardo also directing. Everardo previously directed for the Marvel-Netflix series “Luke Cage” and has directed multiple episodes of the upcoming Facebook Watch series “Sacred Lies.” Leopolodo has produced projects like the film “Molly’s Game” and the series “Zoo” and “Instinct” for CBS. Everardo is repped by WME.

Netflix is also developing a series based on Millar’s “Jupiter’s Legacy.” The project is described as a multi-generational American superhero epic that follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930’s. In present day they are the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

Steven S. DeKnight, who was the showunner on Season 1 of the Marvel-Netflix series “Daredevil,” will serve as showrunner and executive producer on “Jupiter’s Legacy” and will direct the first episode. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Dan McDermott will also executive produce. DeKnight is repped by CAA.

Netflix acquired Millarworld last year. Since then, the streamer has released “The Magic Order,” which was published as Netflix’s first comic book and was the biggest selling new comic-book franchise in nearly 20 years. In addition, Netflix has put several original films based on Millar’s work into development, the details of which can be read here.

“My wife Lucy and I are eleven months into our jobs at Netflix and it’s everything we hoped for to the power of ten,” Millar said. “To see a movie based on your work every couple of years is incredibly exciting, but to see them all happening at once like this and with talent this high-end is just off the scale. These are writers and directors I’ve privately been sending fan-mail to over the last eighteen months so to be working with them all is just enormously exciting. This really is the greatest creative environment I’ve ever worked in. I can’t wait to switch on my computer every morning.”