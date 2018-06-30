What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime in July 2018

What better way to ring in the country’s 242nd birthday than by streaming “Madam Secretary,” “American Psycho,” or “Election”? Those patriotic titles are among some of the earliest coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July 2018.
A healthy mix of classics and new originals are on their way to Netflix in the coming month, including films such as the original “Jurassic Park” saga and “The Princess Diaries,” as well as TV shows like “The Sinner” and “Sofia the First.” Among the original series returning to the streaming giant are “Orange Is the New Black” and Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” along with some new premieres.
Amazon and Hulu will acquire overlapping titles including the sequel to the hit documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” and “Sahara.” Exclusive inbound content to Amazon includes the “Twilight” and “Jaws” franchises, as well as the final season of “The Americans.” Hulu will get several series from HGTV and Food Network, as well as movies such as “Midnight in Paris” and “The Glass Castle.”
See the full list of incoming titles below.
NETFLIX
July 1
Blue Bloods: Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Interview with the Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary: Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS: Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
Queens of Comedy: Season 2
Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Princess Diaries
The Voices
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We Own the Night
We the Marines
What We Started
July 2
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch: Season 4
Romina
The Sinner: Season 1
July 3
The Comedy Lineup
July 5
Blue Valentine
July 6
Anne with an E: Season 2
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Season 10
First Team: Juventus: Part B
Free Rein: Season 2
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2
Sacred Games
Samantha!
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
The Fosters: Season 5
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
The Skin of The Wolf
White Fang
July 7
Scream 4
July 9
Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
July 10
Drug Lords: Season 2
July 12
Gone Baby Gone
July 13
How It Ends
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
July 15
Bonusfamiljen: Season 2
Going for Gold
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2
July 20
Amazing Interiors
Dark Tourist
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose
Father of the Year
Fix It and Finish It
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2
July 22
An Education
Bolt
July 24
The Warning
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial
July 27
Cupcake & Dino – General Services
Extinction
Orange Is the New Black: Season 6
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome
The Bleeding Edge
The Worst Witch: Season 2
Welcome to the Family
July 28
Shameless: Season 8
The Company Men
July 29
Her
Sofia the First: Season 4
July 30
A Very Secret Service: Season 2
July 31
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3
July 1
21 Jump Street: Seasons 1-2
20,000 Days On Earth
A.I. Artificial
All is Lost
American Psycho
American Psycho 2
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
And God Created Woman
Angel Heart
Angela’s Ashes
Assassination
Avenging Force
Barfly
Blazing Saddles
Blue Chips
Body Count
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Burn Notice: Seasons 1-7
Cadillac Man
Christmas Trade
Cronicas
Damages: Seasons 1-5
Dead Man Walking
Double Jeopardy
Dr. T. and the Women
Finding Bliss
Gran Torino
Highlander II: The Quickening
Incident at Loch Ness
Invaders from Mars
Jeepers Creepers
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Ladybugs
Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf
Letters to Juliet
Maximum Overdrive
Mixed Signals
Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
Ms. 45
Mulholland Drive
Murphy’s Law
Next
Number One with a Bullet
NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12
Our Nixon
P.O.W. the Escape
Patriot Games
Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure
Pretty in Pink
Rabbit Hole
Sahara
Sex Drive
Six Shooter
Snake Eyes
State of Grace
Street Smart
Stripes
Switchback
The Act of Killing
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Brothers Bloom
The Closer, Seasons 1-7
The Eternal
The Foot Fist Way
The Fourth War
The Graduate
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
The Invisible War
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Monster Squad
The Twilight Saga
Trade
V for Vendetta
Waste Land
Witness
Woody Allen – A Documentary: Parts 1 & 2
Wooly Boys
Yelling to the Sky
Zodiac
July 8
Snowden
July 9
The “Jaws” franchise
July 13
A Fly in the Champagne
Between Two Harbors
Comicstaan: Season 1, Episodes 1-4
Innersection: Black
Innersection: Blue
Modern Collective
Ocean Driven
Surfing Presents: Du Ciel
Winter Out West
July 14
The Forgiven
July 16
Cook Off!
Wanderland
July 20
Max Steel
July 24
How to talk to Girls at Parties
Tumble Leaf: Season 4a
Zoe
July 27
Eat.Race.Win: Season 1
The Glass Castle
July 28
Friends with Kids
July 29
The Americans: Season 6
HULU
July 1
20 Weeks
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai across the 8th Dimension
All Is Lost
Alone: Season 3
Alpha and Omega
Alpha and Omega: Dino Dogs
Alpha and Omega: The Big Fuhreeze
Alpha and Omega: The Great World Games
American Pickers: Season 17
American Psycho
American Psycho 2
American Ripper: Season 1
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Analyze That
Analyze This
Ancient Top 10: Season 1
And God Created Woman
Angel Heart
Assassination
At Middleton
Avenging Force
Bad News Bears
Barbie and the Three Musketeers
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2
Barfly
Beautiful Boy
Before Midnight
Beyond Borders
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Billy Madison
Bloodsport
Body Count
Bound
Braveheart
The Brothers Bloom
Cadillac Man
Chasing Amy
Clear and Present Danger
Closing Gambit
Clue
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Cyborg
Dead Man Walking
Delta Force
Disaster Movie
Doomsday Preppers: Season 2
Double Jeopardy
Dr. T and the Women
Election
The Eternal
Everybody’s Fine
Evolution
Forged in Fire: Season 4
The Fourth War
Gangland Undercover: Season 2
Get Real
Go
Hoarders: Season 8
The Honeymooners
House Arrest
The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Season 1
Hustle & Flow
Incident at Loch Ness
The Indian in the Cupboard
Intervention: Season 17
Invaders from Mars
Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back
Jeepers Creepers
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Just Before I Go
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
The Ladies Man
Ladybugs
Last Castle
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Le Ride
The Librarians: Season 4
Little Women: Atlanta: Season 3
Little Women: Dallas: Seasons 1-2
The Lost Wife of Robert Durst
The Manchurian Candidate
Masters of the Universe
Maximum Overdrive
The Mechanic (1972)
Midnight in Paris
Mimic
Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
The Monster Squad
The Murder of Laci Peterson: Season 1
Murphy’s Law
Next
Number One with a Bullet
One Direction: This is Us
Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer
P.O.W. the Escape
Patriot Games
Pawn
Pawn Stars: Seasons 13-14
The Phantom
Pretty in Pink
Project Runway: Season 16
Rabbit Hole
The Rundown
Sahara
Sex Drive
Six Shooter
Sleepers
Snake Eyes
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
Street Smart
Superstar
This is Spinal Tap
Trade
When Sharks Attack: Seasons 1-3
Who Killed Tupac?: Season 1
Wicked Tuna: Season 5
Witness
Wooly Boys
July 2
UnREAL: Season 3
July 3
Borg Vs. McEnroe
July 6
Beat Bobby Flay: Seasons 4-5
Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Season 4
Burgers, Brew & Que’: Seasons 1-2
Chopped Junior: Seasons 2-3
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Seasons 24-25
Food Network Star Kids: Season 10
Heart of Nuba
Keeping up with the Kardashians: Season 14
Kids Baking Championship: Season 3
Kids BBQ Championship: Season 1
Man Finds Food: Season 1
Man Fire Food: Seasons 4-5
Teen Titans Go!: Season 4b
The League of Gentlemen: Seasons 1-4
You’re the Worst: Season 4
July 8
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Dog Kingdom
Mary Kills People: Season 2
July 9
In a World
Serena
July 10
Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds
Cover Versions
Zombie Spring Breakers
July 11
Harlots: Season 2
July 13
Build Small, Live Anywhere: Season 1
Chopped: Seasons 18 and 29
Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 10
Flea Market Flip: Season 5
Ghost Adventures: Season 7
Home Town: Season 1
House Hunters: Season 109
Iron Chef Gauntlet: Season 1
Letterkenny: Seasons 1-2
Love It or List It, Too: Seasons 6-7
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Season 5
Restaurant: Impossible: Seasons 12-13
July 14
Better Things: Season 2
July 17
Sharp Edges
July 20
Ballet Now
Embrace of the Serpent
The Last Ship: Season 4
This Country: Seasons 1-2
Trial & Error: Season 2
July 21
Justice League Action: Season 1
Status Update
July 22
Leaning into the Wind
July 24
The Thundermans: Season 4
July 25
Alone Together: Season 2
Black Cop
Castle Rock
Real Humans
July 27
The Glass Castle
July 28
Friends with Kids
Victoria & Abdul
July 30
Before We Vanish
The Wrecking Crew
July 31
Casual: Season 4
Into the Blue