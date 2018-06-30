What’s Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime in July 2018

What better way to ring in the country’s 242nd birthday than by streaming “Madam Secretary,” “American Psycho,” or “Election”? Those patriotic titles are among some of the earliest coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July 2018.

A healthy mix of classics and new originals are on their way to Netflix in the coming month, including films such as the original “Jurassic Park” saga and “The Princess Diaries,” as well as TV shows like “The Sinner” and “Sofia the First.” Among the original series returning to the streaming giant are “Orange Is the New Black” and Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” along with some new premieres.

Amazon and Hulu will acquire overlapping titles including the sequel to the hit documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” and “Sahara.” Exclusive inbound content to Amazon includes the “Twilight” and “Jaws” franchises, as well as the final season of “The Americans.” Hulu will get several series from HGTV and Food Network, as well as movies such as “Midnight in Paris” and “The Glass Castle.”

See the full list of incoming titles below.

NETFLIX

July 1

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

July 3

The Comedy Lineup

July 5

Blue Valentine

July 6

Anne with an E: Season 2

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Season 10

First Team: Juventus: Part B

Free Rein: Season 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2

Sacred Games

Samantha!

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course

The Fosters: Season 5

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

The Skin of The Wolf

White Fang

July 7

Scream 4

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10

Drug Lords: Season 2

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

How It Ends

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

July 15

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2

July 20

Amazing Interiors

Dark Tourist

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose

Father of the Year

Fix It and Finish It

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2

July 22

An Education

Bolt

July 24

The Warning

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial

July 27

Cupcake & Dino – General Services

Extinction

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome

The Bleeding Edge

The Worst Witch: Season 2

Welcome to the Family

July 28

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men

July 29

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

July 30

A Very Secret Service: Season 2

July 31

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3

AMAZON PRIME

July 1

21 Jump Street: Seasons 1-2

20,000 Days On Earth

A.I. Artificial

All is Lost

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

And God Created Woman

Angel Heart

Angela’s Ashes

Assassination

Avenging Force

Barfly

Blazing Saddles

Blue Chips

Body Count

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Burn Notice: Seasons 1-7

Cadillac Man

Christmas Trade

Cronicas

Damages: Seasons 1-5

Dead Man Walking

Double Jeopardy

Dr. T. and the Women

Finding Bliss

Gran Torino

Highlander II: The Quickening

Incident at Loch Ness

Invaders from Mars

Jeepers Creepers

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Ladybugs

Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf

Letters to Juliet

Maximum Overdrive

Mixed Signals

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

Ms. 45

Mulholland Drive

Murphy’s Law

Next

Number One with a Bullet

NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12

Our Nixon

P.O.W. the Escape

Patriot Games

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure

Pretty in Pink

Rabbit Hole

Sahara

Sex Drive

Six Shooter

Snake Eyes

State of Grace

Street Smart

Stripes

Switchback

The Act of Killing

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Brothers Bloom

The Closer, Seasons 1-7

The Eternal

The Foot Fist Way

The Fourth War

The Graduate

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

The Invisible War

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Monster Squad

The Twilight Saga

Trade

V for Vendetta

Waste Land

Witness

Woody Allen – A Documentary: Parts 1 & 2

Wooly Boys

Yelling to the Sky

Zodiac

July 8

Snowden

July 9

The “Jaws” franchise

July 13

A Fly in the Champagne

Between Two Harbors

Comicstaan: Season 1, Episodes 1-4

Innersection: Black

Innersection: Blue

Modern Collective

Ocean Driven

Surfing Presents: Du Ciel

Winter Out West

July 14

The Forgiven

July 16

Cook Off!

Wanderland

July 20

Max Steel

July 24

How to talk to Girls at Parties

Tumble Leaf: Season 4a

Zoe

July 27

Eat.Race.Win: Season 1

The Glass Castle

July 28

Friends with Kids

July 29

The Americans: Season 6

HULU

July 1

20 Weeks

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai across the 8th Dimension

All Is Lost

Alone: Season 3

Alpha and Omega

Alpha and Omega: Dino Dogs

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fuhreeze

Alpha and Omega: The Great World Games

American Pickers: Season 17

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

American Ripper: Season 1

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Analyze That

Analyze This

Ancient Top 10: Season 1

And God Created Woman

Angel Heart

Assassination

At Middleton

Avenging Force

Bad News Bears

Barbie and the Three Musketeers

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2

Barfly

Beautiful Boy

Before Midnight

Beyond Borders

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Billy Madison

Bloodsport

Body Count

Bound

Braveheart

The Brothers Bloom

Cadillac Man

Chasing Amy

Clear and Present Danger

Closing Gambit

Clue

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Cyborg

Dead Man Walking

Delta Force

Disaster Movie

Doomsday Preppers: Season 2

Double Jeopardy

Dr. T and the Women

Election

The Eternal

Everybody’s Fine

Evolution

Forged in Fire: Season 4

The Fourth War

Gangland Undercover: Season 2

Get Real

Go

Hoarders: Season 8

The Honeymooners

House Arrest

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Season 1

Hustle & Flow

Incident at Loch Ness

The Indian in the Cupboard

Intervention: Season 17

Invaders from Mars

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back

Jeepers Creepers

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Just Before I Go

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

The Ladies Man

Ladybugs

Last Castle

The Legend of Bagger Vance

Le Ride

The Librarians: Season 4

Little Women: Atlanta: Season 3

Little Women: Dallas: Seasons 1-2

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst

The Manchurian Candidate

Masters of the Universe

Maximum Overdrive

The Mechanic (1972)

Midnight in Paris

Mimic

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

The Monster Squad

The Murder of Laci Peterson: Season 1

Murphy’s Law

Next

Number One with a Bullet

One Direction: This is Us

Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer

P.O.W. the Escape

Patriot Games

Pawn

Pawn Stars: Seasons 13-14

The Phantom

Pretty in Pink

Project Runway: Season 16

Rabbit Hole

The Rundown

Sahara

Sex Drive

Six Shooter

Sleepers

Snake Eyes

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Street Smart

Superstar

This is Spinal Tap

Trade

When Sharks Attack: Seasons 1-3

Who Killed Tupac?: Season 1

Wicked Tuna: Season 5

Witness

Wooly Boys

July 2

UnREAL: Season 3

July 3

Borg Vs. McEnroe

July 6

Beat Bobby Flay: Seasons 4-5

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Season 4

Burgers, Brew & Que’: Seasons 1-2

Chopped Junior: Seasons 2-3

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Seasons 24-25

Food Network Star Kids: Season 10

Heart of Nuba

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Season 14

Kids Baking Championship: Season 3

Kids BBQ Championship: Season 1

Man Finds Food: Season 1

Man Fire Food: Seasons 4-5

Teen Titans Go!: Season 4b

The League of Gentlemen: Seasons 1-4

You’re the Worst: Season 4

July 8

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Dog Kingdom

Mary Kills People: Season 2

July 9

In a World

Serena

July 10

Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds

Cover Versions

Zombie Spring Breakers

July 11

Harlots: Season 2

July 13

Build Small, Live Anywhere: Season 1

Chopped: Seasons 18 and 29

Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 10

Flea Market Flip: Season 5

Ghost Adventures: Season 7

Home Town: Season 1

House Hunters: Season 109

Iron Chef Gauntlet: Season 1

Letterkenny: Seasons 1-2

Love It or List It, Too: Seasons 6-7

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Season 5

Restaurant: Impossible: Seasons 12-13

July 14

Better Things: Season 2

July 17

Sharp Edges

July 20

Ballet Now

Embrace of the Serpent

The Last Ship: Season 4

This Country: Seasons 1-2

Trial & Error: Season 2

July 21

Justice League Action: Season 1

Status Update

July 22

Leaning into the Wind

July 24

The Thundermans: Season 4

July 25

Alone Together: Season 2

Black Cop

Castle Rock

Real Humans

July 27

The Glass Castle

July 28

Friends with Kids

Victoria & Abdul

July 30

Before We Vanish

The Wrecking Crew

July 31

Casual: Season 4

Into the Blue