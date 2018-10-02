Neil Gaiman Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios

Neil Gaiman has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios to work exclusively on new series for Amazon Prime Video, which will launch them globally. The deal comes as the streaming service prepares for the debut of “Good Omens,” based on the novel co-authored by Gaiman, and as work continues on a second season of his “American Gods.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, announced the deal with Gaiman during an Amazon show-and-tell in London on Tuesday. The agreement sees Gaiman move to Amazon from production and distribution giant Fremantle, with which he had signed a multi-year first-look deal just last year and which produces “American Gods.” It is unclear what happened to that partnership. The financial details of the deal between Gaiman and Amazon were not disclosed.

“Neil Gaiman is a phenomenally talented writer, who creates worlds that are compelling, multi-dimensional and narratively unique,” Salke said. “His fans are ardent, vocal and passionate, and we are fortunate to bring his gifted vision to the Prime Video audience. ”

Gaiman said the experience of working with Amazon on “Good Omens” had swung it for him. “They are smart, gloriously enthusiastic people, who weren’t afraid of ‘Good Omens’ being different but who were as determined as I was to make something as unique and exciting as it is,” he said.

The show stars Michael Sheen (“Masters of Sex”), David Tennant (“Doctor Who”) and Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) in a darkly comic take, complete with angels and devils, on the coming of Armageddon. Gaiman and co-author Terry Pratchett, who died in 2015, had long wanted to see their book translated to the screen.

Gaiman is credited with being one of the creators of modern comics. His work extends to comics, poetry, film, journalism, song lyrics and, to an increasing extent, TV.

The television adaptation of “American Gods,” which ran on Starz in the U.S., received generally good reviews for its first season. But production of the second season has run into setbacks, including the departure of the original showrunners, Michael Green and Bryan Fuller, and now the reported sidelining of their replacement, Jesse Alexander.

Gaiman’s first-look deal with Fremantle, in February 2017, was announced as a multi-year partnership. Both parties were quoted at the time as saying that they were already exploring new projects.

But “Good Omens” was commissioned by Roy Price, Salke’s predecessor at Amazon, from BBC Studios, Narrativia (which owns the multimedia rights to Pratchett’s works) and Gaiman’s The Blank Corporation.