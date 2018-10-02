You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CBS Fires ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Producer Brad Kern, Terminates Overall Deal

PASADENA, CA - AUGUST 6: Executive producers Brad Kern and Jonathan E. Steinberg of the television show "Human Target" speak during the Fox Network portion of the 2009 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa on August 6, 2009 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
CREDIT: Getty Images

Brad Kern is no longer a producer on the CBS series “NCIS: New Orleans,” Variety has confirmed.

“We have ended Brad Kern’s role as consulting producer on ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ and his overall deal with the Studio,” a CBS Television Studios spokesperson said in a statement to Variety.

Variety first reported in December that Kern was investigated twice in 2016 by CBS’ human resources department for his workplace behavior. Complaints against Kern included accusations of verbal harassment against women and making racially charged comments. An internal investigation by CBS found at the time that Kern had made “insensitive” and “offensive” comments. However CBS concluded that there was no evidence of retaliation, harassment, discrimination or gender bias. The company communicated to staffers that “appropriate” action had been taken, and that Kern had undergone sensitivity training.

Kern was previously the showrunner and executive producer on “NCIS: New Orleans,” but he was removed from that role back in May, at which time he was named a consulting producer on the show instead. A third investigation into Kern was begun earlier this year, and he was suspended from the show around that same time.

This marks the latest in a string of high-profile exits at CBS. CBS’ CEO Leslie Moonves left the company in September after two bombshell reports by Ronan Farrow in which multiple women accused Moonves of sexual assault and harassment. Not long after that, longtime “60 Minutes” executive producer Jeff Fager was also terminated, with CBS saying Fager had “violated company policy.” Fager was accused of ignoring allegations of harassment and abuse during his time at CBS News.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Kern’s termination.

