NBCUniversal Pulls Controversial Trump Campaign Ad

NBCUniversal is pulling a controversial Trump campaign commercial from rotation on its networks after it sparked criticism while appearing during “Sunday Night Football.”

Both Judd Apatow, a movie director who has worked frequently with NBCU’s Universal Pictures, and Debra Messing, an actress who is one of the stars of the NBC sitcom “Will & Grace,” took to social media after the commercial ran Sunday night to criticize the decision.

“After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible,” NBCU said in a statement. The commercial plays up the purported threat of foreign migrants entering the United States.

More to come…