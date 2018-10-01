NBCUniversal to Produce Bilingual Talk Show for Telemundo, Universo and E! Platforms

NBCUniversal has unveiled plans for its first bilingual series, “Latinx Now!,” a weekly talk show produced in both English and Spanish to air digital platforms of Telemundo and E! and the Spanish-language Universo cable channel.

Hosted by influencers Christian Acosta, Nastassja Bolivar, Claudia Vergara and a special guest host each week, the 30-minute show will cover the latest news stories in entertainment while highlighting talent in fashion, style, beauty and more. Bowing Oct. 3, “Latinx Now!” will also feature celebrity guests including Kevin Hart, Alex Sensation and Ignacio Serricchio.

The show, which will be made available in English and Spanish across multiple platforms, comes as part of NBCUniversal’s efforts to reach a younger and more diverse audience. A Spanish-language version will air on the Telemundo Entretenimiento YouTube channel and on the Universo cable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, two hours before an English-language version premieres on the E! News YouTube channel.

“We’re thrilled about our new multiplatform partnership with E!, expanding Telemundo’s powerful digital portfolio to bring relevant and engaging content to our GenM audience and offer more choices and flexibility,” said executive vice president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Revenue Strategy & Innovation Peter Blacker. “E! is a natural partner and this gives our multicultural and bilingual audiences a seamless, one of a kind experience on the channels of their choice and in their preferred language.”

Acosta is a familiar face to Telemundo viewers as host of numerous award shows and variety shows. Bolivar is a model who was crowned Miss Nicaragua in 2013. Vergara is a fashion and lifestyle-focused influencer via Instagram. She is the niece of “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara.