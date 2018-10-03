NBCU’s Reality TV Streaming Service hayu Goes Live in Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

“Keeping up with the Kardashians” fans in Canada can binge on the series and other reality shows after streaming service hayu had its official launch, Wednesday.

Canada marked another international launch for the unscripted SVOD service, which is owned by NBCUniversal.

NBCU announced earlier this year that hayu would roll out in Canada and it is now up and running following a soft launch. Having started out in the U.K., Ireland and Australia, the streaming service has extended its reach to Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

In Canada there will be 6,000 episodes of reality fare including “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “The Real Housewives” and “Million Dollar Listing.”

NBCU said its own research shows Canadian viewers have a particular affinity for reality shows. Over half of millennials are reality and unscripted fans, it said.

“The proven healthy appetite for reality programming amongst Canadian viewers is reinforced by early enthusiasm for hayu, with thousands already bingeing on multiple favorite shows – and we are excited to build momentum with Canadian subscribers,” said Hendrik McDermott, SVP, branded on-demand, NBCUniversal International.

In Canada hayu is $5.99 a month. Subs can download reality shows and watch content on various devices. Most episodes of the shows on the service are launched on the day they go out on linear TV.