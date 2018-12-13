×
NBC's California O&Os to Launch 'California Live' Daily Daytime Series

NBC’s three California O&Os are set to launch a live daily lifestyle series dubbed “California Live.”

The series will air at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday across KNBC-TV Los Angeles, KNTV-TV San Francisco and KNSD San Diego. The show will have some modular segments that will be customized for each market, with an emphasis on restaurants, night life, lifestyle topics, pop culture and entertainment.

” ‘California Live’ will reveal the top places to eat, play and relax so viewers can embrace the best California has to offer,” said Steve Carlston, President and General Manager of KNBC-TV.  “The show will introduce viewers to newsmakers, celebrities and people who make our state great.”

In Los Angeles, “California Live” will replace the second half of KNBC’s 11 a.m. newscast, which will shift to a half-hour format. The program is lining up a team of experts and regular correspondents. Danielle Nottingham and Jessica Vilchis are on board as hosts.

The show will originate from KNBC’s studios in Universal City. John Johnston is exec producer.

“California Live” reflects the trend in daytime TV toward live programming with local flavor as a lure for viewers who have more options for entertainment than ever before.

