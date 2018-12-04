×
‘Today’ Third Hour Leaving NBC Studio That Housed Megyn Kelly’s Broadcast

Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

NBC News is taking another step to make the third hour of its venerable “Today” look more like the first two.

The third hour of “Today,” which has been broadcast from Studio 6A since Megyn Kelly began hosting the time slot in the fall of 2017, is moving to Studio 1A, the facility from which the program’s flagship two hours originate, an NBC News spokeswoman confirmed. The move is being made to streamline the production process and make the division between the two broadcasts more seamless, the spokeswoman said. A small live audience will continue to be part of the program.

More to come…

