NBC to Develop Female-Led Adventure Drama With Gale Anne Hurd Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC is developing an adventure drama titled “Goldbug,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Inspired by a true story of gold lost in South America at the beginning of World War I, “Goldbug” follows a bookish PhD student who must travel halfway across the world to find the treasure her estranged mother never could. What begins as a hunt for gold quickly becomes a quest to solve a dark family mystery. NBC has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached.

Daniel Tuch will serve as the writer and executive producer. Gale Anne Hurd will also executive produce via Valhalla Entertainment along with Ben Watkins and Eli Dansky. Universal Cable Productions will produce in association with Valhalla and Blue Monday Productions. Valhalla is currently under an overall deal at UCP.

Tuch’s previous credits include USA’s “Burn Notice” and Amazon’s “Hand of God.” He is repped by Paradigm, Tantillo Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman.. Watkins and Blue Monday are repped by WME and Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum.

Hurd and Valhalla currently produce both “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” at AMC, as well as the Amazon series “Lore,” which recently launched its second season. They are also producing the series adaptation of “Slaughterhouse-Five” currently in the works at Epix. Hurd and Valhalla are repped by UTA.