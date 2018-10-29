You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

The third hour of NBC’s “Today” will look a lot like the first and second hours of “Today.” For today.

In the wake of the cancellation of Megyn Kelly’s hour of the program, NBC is planning – for now – to utilize the crew that anchors the first two flagship hours of the show to carry it forward in its third. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin are expected to greet audiences in a 9 a.m.hour that will, in many respects, seem like a continuation of what drew audiences to the program earlier in the morning, according to a person familiar with the show.

The challenge for the network, at least in the short term, appears to be logistics. Guthrie, for example, is on Monday reporting from Pittsburgh, while Kotb also has responsibilities anchoring the franchise’s fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford. What’s more, anchors and crew from the show’s first two hours often find themselves having to tape updates of the program for viewers on the west coast as big breaking news stories evolve over the morning .That could make the task of having them present for all segments of the third hour daunting.

NBC was expected to open the third hour from Studio 1A, the facility regularly used for “Today’s” first two hours, then move to Studio 6A, the studio that has been used to broadcast “Megyn Kelly Today” live. Producers wanted to close the first two hours as they always have – from the home base.

More to come….

  • Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie

    NBC's Third Hour of Today Remains Work in Progress

  • Nicola Maccanico appointed Sky Italia Programming

    Sky Italia Appoints Nicola Maccanico as Content Chief

  • ProSiebenSat.1 Buys Online Dating Business eHarmony

    ProSiebenSat.1 Buys Online Dating Business eHarmony

  • Jan Frouman Exiting Red Arrow, James

    Jan Frouman Exiting Red Arrow Studios in Early-2019, James Baker Stepping Up

  • Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The

    'Walking Dead' Recap: Rick Struggles to Keep the Peace (SPOILERS)

  • Lou Dobbs, with Fox News, speaks

    Fox Business Pulls 'Lou Dobbs' Episode After Guest's Soros Remarks

  • Peter Alexander Joins NBC's 'Today' as

    Peter Alexander Joins NBC's 'Today' as Saturday Co-Anchor

