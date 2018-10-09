NBC Greenlights Songwriter Competition Series ‘Songland’

NBC has ordered “Songland,” a new music competition aimed at discovering the greatest songwriters in the world.

In each episode, five songwriters will perform their original tracks in front of three top music producers and a major recording artist on an intimate soundstage. Each song’s lyrics, arrangements, beats, melody, and story will be considered by the panel as producers engage in a discussion about ways to creatively adapt them to better fit the style and sensibility of the recording artist of the week. The first episode features three-time Grammy nominee Charlie Puth as the mega-recording artist along with a panel of producer-songwriters that includes OneRepublic’s RyanTedder, singer and Grammy-nominated songwriter Ester Dean, and Grammy-winning country singer-songwriter Shane McAnally.

After the performances, the recording artist will choose three songwriters to move forward to the studio and pair them each with the producer best suited to perfect their song. In the end, a winner will be chosen and their song will be recorded and released as the artist’s next single.

NBC has ordered an 11-episode first season.

“Songland” will be executive produced by Eurythmics co-founder and producer Dave Stewart, “The Voice” producer Audrey Morrissey, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, and director Ivan Dudynsky. Josh Gummersall will serve as producer along with Tedder. The concept was devised by Stewart, Morrissey and Dudynsky.

“Songland” will be produced by Live Animals in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, Dave Stewart Entertainment and 222 Productions. Levine and 222 Productions are represented by Irving Azoff, Adam Harrison for management and WME for film and television.

“Songwriters shape the anthems and tell the stories of each generation, and now we’re pulling back the curtain on the collaborative process and opening the door for new talent to emerge,” said Meredith Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio. “While filming our first episode, the excitement was palpable as we witnessed the creative direction of our panelists transform and elevate the music right before our eyes. Without a doubt, ‘Songland’ will inspire music lovers and give us all a greater appreciation for the songs we love.”

The series is currently looking for submissions. Those interested in appearing on “Songland” should visit https://www.songlandcasting.com/coming-soon.php.