You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC Greenlights Songwriter Competition Series ‘Songland’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: NBC

NBC has ordered “Songland,” a new music competition aimed at discovering the greatest songwriters in the world.

In each episode, five songwriters will perform their original tracks in front of three top music producers and a major recording artist on an intimate soundstage. Each song’s lyrics, arrangements, beats, melody, and story will be considered by the panel as producers engage in a discussion about ways to creatively adapt them to better fit the style and sensibility of the recording artist of the week. The first episode features three-time Grammy nominee Charlie Puth as the mega-recording artist along with a panel of producer-songwriters that includes OneRepublic’s RyanTedder, singer and Grammy-nominated songwriter Ester Dean, and Grammy-winning country singer-songwriter Shane McAnally.

After the performances, the recording artist will choose three songwriters to move forward to the studio and pair them each with the producer best suited to perfect their song. In the end, a winner will be chosen and their song will be recorded and released as the artist’s next single.

NBC has ordered an 11-episode first season.

Related

“Songland” will be executive produced by Eurythmics co-founder and producer Dave Stewart, “The Voice” producer Audrey Morrissey, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, and director Ivan Dudynsky. Josh Gummersall will serve as producer along with Tedder. The concept was devised by Stewart, Morrissey and Dudynsky.

“Songland” will be produced by Live Animals in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, Dave Stewart Entertainment and 222 Productions. Levine and 222 Productions are represented by Irving Azoff, Adam Harrison for management and WME for film and television.

“Songwriters shape the anthems and tell the stories of each generation, and now we’re pulling back the curtain on the collaborative process and opening the door for new talent to emerge,” said Meredith Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio. “While filming our first episode, the excitement was palpable as we witnessed the creative direction of our panelists transform and elevate the music right before our eyes. Without a doubt, ‘Songland’ will inspire music lovers and give us all a greater appreciation for the songs we love.”

The series is currently looking for submissions. Those interested in appearing on “Songland” should visit https://www.songlandcasting.com/coming-soon.php.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More TV

  • NBC Greenlights Songwriter Competition Series 'Songland'

    NBC Greenlights Songwriter Competition Series 'Songland'

    NBC has ordered “Songland,” a new music competition aimed at discovering the greatest songwriters in the world. In each episode, five songwriters will perform their original tracks in front of three top music producers and a major recording artist on an intimate soundstage. Each song’s lyrics, arrangements, beats, melody, and story will be considered by […]

  • 'Rabbids Invasion' Becomes Top Children's Show

    'Rabbids Invasion' Becomes Top Children's Show in China, Ubisoft Eyes Other IP For TV

    NBC has ordered “Songland,” a new music competition aimed at discovering the greatest songwriters in the world. In each episode, five songwriters will perform their original tracks in front of three top music producers and a major recording artist on an intimate soundstage. Each song’s lyrics, arrangements, beats, melody, and story will be considered by […]

  • Hope Hicks

    Hope Hicks Hire Takes Fox Veterans by Surprise

    NBC has ordered “Songland,” a new music competition aimed at discovering the greatest songwriters in the world. In each episode, five songwriters will perform their original tracks in front of three top music producers and a major recording artist on an intimate soundstage. Each song’s lyrics, arrangements, beats, melody, and story will be considered by […]

  • Jim Parsons Lance 2.0 CBS

    Jim Parsons to Produce Multi-Cam 'Bless Her Heart' With Put Pilot Commitment at ABC

    NBC has ordered “Songland,” a new music competition aimed at discovering the greatest songwriters in the world. In each episode, five songwriters will perform their original tracks in front of three top music producers and a major recording artist on an intimate soundstage. Each song’s lyrics, arrangements, beats, melody, and story will be considered by […]

  • All American -- "Pilot"-- Image Number:

    CW Turns to Sports (and Sports Media) to Boost 'All American'

    NBC has ordered “Songland,” a new music competition aimed at discovering the greatest songwriters in the world. In each episode, five songwriters will perform their original tracks in front of three top music producers and a major recording artist on an intimate soundstage. Each song’s lyrics, arrangements, beats, melody, and story will be considered by […]

  • Basketball A Love Story

    ESPN's 'Basketball: A Love Story' Is Rhapsody in Hoops

    NBC has ordered “Songland,” a new music competition aimed at discovering the greatest songwriters in the world. In each episode, five songwriters will perform their original tracks in front of three top music producers and a major recording artist on an intimate soundstage. Each song’s lyrics, arrangements, beats, melody, and story will be considered by […]

  • Whose Line Is It Anyway? --

    CW Renews 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?,' 'Masters of Illusion,' 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us'

    NBC has ordered “Songland,” a new music competition aimed at discovering the greatest songwriters in the world. In each episode, five songwriters will perform their original tracks in front of three top music producers and a major recording artist on an intimate soundstage. Each song’s lyrics, arrangements, beats, melody, and story will be considered by […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad