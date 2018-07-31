NBC Sets ‘Timeless’ Two-Part Series Finale

NBC will bring back “Timeless” for a special two-part series finale, the network confirmed Tuesday.

“We’re excited to tell one final chapter to this incredible story,” said Lisa Katz, co-president, scripted programming, NBC Entertainment. “A huge thank you to all — our cast, crew, producers and partners at Sony – who have worked so very hard, and to the fans who kept us on our toes and made sure we did our very best week after week.”

In June, NBC canceled the time travel drama from Sony Pictures Television and executive producers Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke after two seasons. It was the second cancellation for “Timeless.” NBC had canceled the series after its first season, only to bring it back a few days later after Sony agreed to hand over a 50% stake in the show to NBC’s sister studio Universal Television.

Fans of “Timeless” have, since May when the show did not appear on NBC’s 2018-19 lineup at upfronts, campaigned vigorously on its behalf in the hopes that another platform would revive it. Interest however, did not materialize. Speaking at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour Sunday, Netflix head of originals Cindy Holland said that there had been no discussions at her company about picking up the series.

NBC has set no premiere date for the special, but it is expected to air around the winter holidays.

“While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of ‘Timeless,’ this is the next best thing,” said Ryan and Kripke. “We’re thrilled to take the Lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story. The studio, network, cast and crew are all doing this for one reason only: the fans. Because they deserve it. Because the fans made this happen and we thank them for their passion, support and helicopters. So? You guys want to get Rufus back or what?”