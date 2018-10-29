NBC to Develop Musical Ensemble Comedy From Sas Goldberg, Jake Wilson (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC is developing a comedy series that hails from Sas Goldberg and Jake Wilson, Variety has learned exclusively.

The untitled project is described as an ensemble musical comedy. It follows Sally who, newly jobless and single after a decade working abroad, returns to New York hoping to relive her college glory days with her friends, only to find the realities of adulthood have eclipsed the carefree days of their 20s.

Goldberg and Wilson will write and executive produce, with Flody Suarez and Jeffrey Seller also executive producing via Seller Suarez Productions. Universal Television will produce in association with Seller Suarez, which is under an overall deal at the studio.

Last year, Goldberg and Wilson sold and developed a pilot at Fox with The Lonely Island producing. They also produced a pilot presentation for Bravo with JAX Media that they wrote, starred in, and Wilson directed. In addition, they have sold and developed pilots at NBC with Will Gluck producing and Warner Bros. with John Riggi producing.

Their film “Are You Joking?” premiered at the 2014 Seattle Film Festival and was distributed by New Wave Entertainment. Goldberg has also made appearances on shows like “Search Party,” “Odd Mom Out,” and “You’re the Worst.” She will also appear in a recurring role in the Lifetime series “American Princess” and made her Broadway debut last year starring in “Significant Other.” Wilson has recently directed music videos for Cher, Betty Who, and Superfruit, and his “Dance To This” kid-version video got more than 1.5 million views in a week.

Wilson and Goldberg are repped by CAA, Rise Management, and Jackoway Tyerman.