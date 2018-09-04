NBC News Pushes Back on Latest Allegations on Handling of Ronan Farrow Story

The wide rift between NBC News and journalist Ronan Farrow is fgrowing into a canyon.

NBC News on Tuesday pushed back against new statements from journalist Ronan Farrow and his producer, Rich McHugh, over its handling of Farrow’s investigation into harassment allegations levied against Harvey Weinstein, insisting that his story “was never cleared or approved for air by NBC News Legal or Standards.” NBC News also took issue with recent accounts by two women who have said NBC News had evidence that they had been hurt and declined to air it were not exactly accurate.

“While [Farrow] was told by his editors that several elements of the draft script were technically “reportable,” he was consistently advised that – even taken together – they were not yet sufficient to air a story alleging serial sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein without at least one victim or witness on the record,” NBC News said in a statement. “Precisely because the script was never ready for air, no one in the NBC News Standards department ever reviewed it.”

The matter has developed into a hot-potato issue for NBC News for days, and was exacerbated Tuesday morning when Megyn Kelly addressed the matter on her NBC morning program. She told her viewers. “There is a question as to whether an outside investigator should take a look at this,” Kelly said.

Farrow and McHugh last night responded to NBC News’ disclosure of how the news organization handled their investigation into Weinstein, which would go on to be published in The New Yorker and be awarded a Pulitzer. Farrow said his story “was twice cleared and deemed ‘reportable’ by legal and standards only to be blocked by executives who refused to allow us to seek comment from Harvey Weinstein.” McHugh said he had never been interviewed for the report.

NBC News’ handling of the issue has been under intense scrutiny since the fall of last year, when Farrow published a story about Weinstein in The New Yorker filled with on-the-record allegations about the movie mogul’s behavior toward women. New scrutiny of the situation sparked last week after Rich McHugh, NBC News’ former supervising producer of investigative reporting, accused top NBC News executives in an interview with The New York Times of trying to block him and Farrow from reporting on sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein. NBC News faced similar opprobrium in the fall of 2016 when it was scooped by The Washington Post on the existence of a tape from “Access Hollywood” — a show that is part of its parent, NBCUniversal – featuring a younger Donald Trump making lewd remarks about women and acknowledging he felt he had carte blanche to grab them by their genitals.

