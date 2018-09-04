NBC News Pushes Back on Latest Allegations on Handling of Ronan Farrow Story

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

The wide rift between NBC News and journalist Ronan Farrow is fgrowing into a canyon.

NBC News on Tuesday pushed back against new statements from journalist Ronan Farrow and his producer, Rich McHugh, over its handling of Farrow’s investigation into harassment allegations levied against Harvey Weinstein, insisting that his story “was never cleared or approved for air by NBC News Legal or Standards.” NBC News also took issue with recent accounts by two women who have said NBC News had evidence that they had been hurt and declined to air it were not exactly accurate.

“While [Farrow] was told by his editors that several elements of the draft script were technically “reportable,” he was consistently advised that – even taken together – they were not yet sufficient to air a story alleging serial sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein without at least one victim or witness on the record,” NBC News said in a statement. “Precisely because the script was never ready for air, no one in the NBC News Standards department ever reviewed it.”

The matter has developed into a hot-potato issue for NBC News for days, and was exacerbated Tuesday morning when Megyn Kelly addressed the matter on her NBC morning program. She told her viewers. “There is a question as to whether an outside investigator should take a look at this,” Kelly said.

Related

Farrow and McHugh last night responded to NBC News’ disclosure of how the news organization handled their investigation into Weinstein, which would go on to be published in The New Yorker and be awarded a Pulitzer. Farrow said his story  “was twice cleared and deemed ‘reportable’ by legal and standards only to be blocked by executives who refused to allow us to seek comment from Harvey Weinstein.” McHugh said he had never been interviewed for the report.

NBC News’ handling of the issue has been under intense scrutiny since the fall of last year, when Farrow published a story about Weinstein in The New Yorker filled with on-the-record allegations about the movie mogul’s behavior toward women. New scrutiny of the situation sparked last week after Rich McHugh, NBC News’ former supervising producer of investigative reporting, accused top NBC News executives in an interview with The New York Times of trying to block him and Farrow from reporting on sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein. NBC News faced similar opprobrium in the fall of 2016 when it was scooped by The Washington Post on the existence of a tape from “Access Hollywood” — a show that is part of its parent, NBCUniversal – featuring a younger Donald Trump making lewd remarks about women and acknowledging he felt he had carte blanche to grab them by their genitals.

 

More to come….

Popular on Variety

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

More TV

  • Elgin James Mayans

    How a Former Gang Member Lent Authenticity to 'Mayans M.C.'

    The wide rift between NBC News and journalist Ronan Farrow is fgrowing into a canyon. NBC News on Tuesday pushed back against new statements from journalist Ronan Farrow and his producer, Rich McHugh, over its handling of Farrow’s investigation into harassment allegations levied against Harvey Weinstein, insisting that his story “was never cleared or approved […]

  • NBC News Pushes Back on Latest

    NBC News Pushes Back on Latest Allegations on Handling of Ronan Farrow Story

    The wide rift between NBC News and journalist Ronan Farrow is fgrowing into a canyon. NBC News on Tuesday pushed back against new statements from journalist Ronan Farrow and his producer, Rich McHugh, over its handling of Farrow’s investigation into harassment allegations levied against Harvey Weinstein, insisting that his story “was never cleared or approved […]

  • AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Cleveland Qualifier"

    TV Ratings: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Narrowly Tops 'American Ninja Warrior' on Labor Day

    The wide rift between NBC News and journalist Ronan Farrow is fgrowing into a canyon. NBC News on Tuesday pushed back against new statements from journalist Ronan Farrow and his producer, Rich McHugh, over its handling of Farrow’s investigation into harassment allegations levied against Harvey Weinstein, insisting that his story “was never cleared or approved […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Slams NBC News Over Weinstein Story, Suggests a 'Look' at Broadcast Licenses

    The wide rift between NBC News and journalist Ronan Farrow is fgrowing into a canyon. NBC News on Tuesday pushed back against new statements from journalist Ronan Farrow and his producer, Rich McHugh, over its handling of Farrow’s investigation into harassment allegations levied against Harvey Weinstein, insisting that his story “was never cleared or approved […]

  • Ronan farrow

    From Scandal to Politics, TV News Is Feeling the Heat

    The wide rift between NBC News and journalist Ronan Farrow is fgrowing into a canyon. NBC News on Tuesday pushed back against new statements from journalist Ronan Farrow and his producer, Rich McHugh, over its handling of Farrow’s investigation into harassment allegations levied against Harvey Weinstein, insisting that his story “was never cleared or approved […]

  • Megyn Kelly Says Ronan Farrow Had

    Megyn Kelly Says Ronan Farrow Had Rose McGowan on the Record, Contradicting Andy Lack's Memo

    The wide rift between NBC News and journalist Ronan Farrow is fgrowing into a canyon. NBC News on Tuesday pushed back against new statements from journalist Ronan Farrow and his producer, Rich McHugh, over its handling of Farrow’s investigation into harassment allegations levied against Harvey Weinstein, insisting that his story “was never cleared or approved […]

  • Henry Cavill to Star in 'Witcher'

    Henry Cavill to Star in 'Witcher' Series at Netflix

    The wide rift between NBC News and journalist Ronan Farrow is fgrowing into a canyon. NBC News on Tuesday pushed back against new statements from journalist Ronan Farrow and his producer, Rich McHugh, over its handling of Farrow’s investigation into harassment allegations levied against Harvey Weinstein, insisting that his story “was never cleared or approved […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad