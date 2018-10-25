You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC Airs ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ Repeat as Tensions With Anchor Rise

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Megyn Kelly
CREDIT: YURI KOCHETKOV/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

NBC chose to air a repeat broadcast of “Megyn Kelly Today” – an almost unheard-of maneuver in the realm of morning-news programming – as tensions between NBC News and anchor Megyn Kelly appeared to heighten.

“Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week,” NBC News said in a statement Thursday.

Kelly and NBC News had been in discussions about finding a new role for her other than host of her 9 a.m. program, “Megyn Kelly Today,” according to people familiar with the matter. The program has not fared better than its predecessor, a “Today” hour led by Tamron Hall, Al Roker, Willie Geist and Natalie Morales, and has drawn outsize scrutiny. But the show’s viability took a new turn earlier this week after Kelly opened Tuesday’s program with a discussion of Halloween costumes and blackface that drew criticism not only on social media, but also from NBC News colleagues including Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More TV

  • Jeremy Darroch SkyTV

    Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch Says He 'Intends to Stick Around' After Comcast Takeover

    NBC chose to air a repeat broadcast of “Megyn Kelly Today” – an almost unheard-of maneuver in the realm of morning-news programming – as tensions between NBC News and anchor Megyn Kelly appeared to heighten. “Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week,” NBC News said in a […]

  • Megyn Kelly

    NBC Airs 'Megyn Kelly Today' Repeat as Tensions With Anchor Rise

    NBC chose to air a repeat broadcast of “Megyn Kelly Today” – an almost unheard-of maneuver in the realm of morning-news programming – as tensions between NBC News and anchor Megyn Kelly appeared to heighten. “Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week,” NBC News said in a […]

  • Grammys Preview Illustration 2018

    Grammy Awards 2019 Predictions: Who Will the Nominees Be?

    NBC chose to air a repeat broadcast of “Megyn Kelly Today” – an almost unheard-of maneuver in the realm of morning-news programming – as tensions between NBC News and anchor Megyn Kelly appeared to heighten. “Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week,” NBC News said in a […]

  • ABC News Live - Hurricane Michael

    Hulu Adds ABC News Live, CBSN to Live TV Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBC chose to air a repeat broadcast of “Megyn Kelly Today” – an almost unheard-of maneuver in the realm of morning-news programming – as tensions between NBC News and anchor Megyn Kelly appeared to heighten. “Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week,” NBC News said in a […]

  • Mark Duplass

    Duplass Brothers Set Interactive Series Deal With Eko (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBC chose to air a repeat broadcast of “Megyn Kelly Today” – an almost unheard-of maneuver in the realm of morning-news programming – as tensions between NBC News and anchor Megyn Kelly appeared to heighten. “Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week,” NBC News said in a […]

  • Comcast

    Broadcast, Cable TV Boost Comcast's Strong Q3 Earnings

    NBC chose to air a repeat broadcast of “Megyn Kelly Today” – an almost unheard-of maneuver in the realm of morning-news programming – as tensions between NBC News and anchor Megyn Kelly appeared to heighten. “Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week,” NBC News said in a […]

  • Dr. Phil McGraw Renews CBS Talk

    CBS Renews Dr. Phil McGraw Talk Show Deal Through 2023

    NBC chose to air a repeat broadcast of “Megyn Kelly Today” – an almost unheard-of maneuver in the realm of morning-news programming – as tensions between NBC News and anchor Megyn Kelly appeared to heighten. “Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week,” NBC News said in a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad