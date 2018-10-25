NBC Airs ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ Repeat as Tensions With Anchor Rise

NBC chose to air a repeat broadcast of “Megyn Kelly Today” – an almost unheard-of maneuver in the realm of morning-news programming – as tensions between NBC News and anchor Megyn Kelly appeared to heighten.

“Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week,” NBC News said in a statement Thursday.

Kelly and NBC News had been in discussions about finding a new role for her other than host of her 9 a.m. program, “Megyn Kelly Today,” according to people familiar with the matter. The program has not fared better than its predecessor, a “Today” hour led by Tamron Hall, Al Roker, Willie Geist and Natalie Morales, and has drawn outsize scrutiny. But the show’s viability took a new turn earlier this week after Kelly opened Tuesday’s program with a discussion of Halloween costumes and blackface that drew criticism not only on social media, but also from NBC News colleagues including Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

More to come…