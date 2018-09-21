NBC News Chief Andy Lack Faces Scrutiny Over Handling of Sexual Harassment Claims

A new report alleges NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack has a history of not acting decisively on allegations of sexual harassment, the latest assertion that the NBC Universal news division has not taken as seriously as it could several bombshell revelations in recent months about its internal culture and its handling of stories related to the topic.

The story, posted Friday in The Daily Beast, alleges Lack has not moved quickly in the past when confronted by accusations of workers under his aegis acting inappropriately. In 2004. the report said, Lack declined to address inappropriate behavior by music executive Charlie Walk while working in 2004 as chairman and CEO of Sony BMG Music Entertainment. Walk was subsequently accused of harassment this year by former female employees.

The accusation arrives after NBC News has come under fire multiple times in recent months for its handling of sensitive stories related to sexual harassment. NBC News, citing reporting that had yet to meet its standards, declined to air reports by journalist Ronan Farrow and investigative producer Rich McHugh that revealed accusations of untoward behavior by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Farrow would eventually take that reporting to The New Yorker, where it would go on to win a Pulitzer Prize. NBC News faced similar opprobrium in the fall of 2016 when it was scooped by The Washington Post on the existence of a tape from “Access Hollywood” — a show that is part of its parent, NBCUniversal – featuring a younger Donald Trump making lewd remarks about women and acknowledging he felt he had carte blanche to grab them by their genitals.

In a statement, NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke NBCUniversal told The Daily Beast that Lack had his “complete support”and noted he looked ” forward to continuing to work with Andy and to his continued success as the leader of NBC News.” The company also said that “Lack had no knowledge of any allegations against Charlie Walk in the six years he was at Sony. If he did, he would have acted within minutes.”

A spokesman for NBCU said the company had no comment beyond the statement.

