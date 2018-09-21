You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC News Chief Andy Lack Faces Scrutiny Over Handling of Sexual Harassment Claims

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A new report alleges NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack has a history of not acting decisively on allegations of sexual harassment, the latest assertion that the NBC Universal news division has not taken as seriously as it could several bombshell revelations in recent months about its internal culture and its handling of stories related to the topic.

The story, posted Friday in The Daily Beast, alleges Lack has not moved quickly in the past when confronted by accusations of workers under his aegis acting inappropriately. In 2004. the report said, Lack declined to address inappropriate behavior by music executive Charlie Walk while working in 2004 as chairman and CEO of Sony BMG Music Entertainment. Walk was subsequently accused of harassment this year by former female employees.

The accusation arrives after NBC News has come under fire multiple times in recent months for its handling of sensitive stories related to sexual harassment. NBC News, citing reporting that had yet to meet its standards, declined to air reports by journalist Ronan Farrow and investigative producer Rich McHugh that revealed accusations of untoward behavior by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Farrow would eventually take that reporting to The New Yorker, where it would go on to win a Pulitzer Prize. NBC News faced similar opprobrium in the fall of 2016 when it was scooped by The Washington Post on the existence of a tape from “Access Hollywood” — a show that is part of its parent, NBCUniversal – featuring a younger Donald Trump making lewd remarks about women and acknowledging he felt he had carte blanche to grab them by their genitals.

Related

In a statement, NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke NBCUniversal  told The Daily Beast that Lack had his “complete support”and noted he looked ” forward to continuing to work with Andy and to his continued success as the leader of NBC News.” The company also said that “Lack had no knowledge of any allegations against Charlie Walk in the six years he was at Sony. If he did, he would have acted within minutes.”

A spokesman for NBCU said the company had no comment beyond the statement.

More to come…

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More TV

  • New Report Alleges NBC News Chief

    NBC News Chief Andy Lack Faces Scrutiny Over Handling of Sexual Harassment Claims

    A new report alleges NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack has a history of not acting decisively on allegations of sexual harassment, the latest assertion that the NBC Universal news division has not taken as seriously as it could several bombshell revelations in recent months about its internal culture and its handling of stories related to […]

  • Bob Greenblatt, chairman of NBC EntertainmentPaley

    Bob Greenblatt Poised to Step Down as NBC Entertainment Chairman (EXCLUSIVE)

    A new report alleges NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack has a history of not acting decisively on allegations of sexual harassment, the latest assertion that the NBC Universal news division has not taken as seriously as it could several bombshell revelations in recent months about its internal culture and its handling of stories related to […]

  • RuPaul

    TV News Roundup: RuPaul's Netflix Comedy 'AJ and the Queen' Adds 4 Cast Members

    A new report alleges NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack has a history of not acting decisively on allegations of sexual harassment, the latest assertion that the NBC Universal news division has not taken as seriously as it could several bombshell revelations in recent months about its internal culture and its handling of stories related to […]

  • Jon Huertas and Chris Sullivan

    'This Is Us' Bosses Talk Toby and Miguel Centric Episodes and Filming in Vietnam

    A new report alleges NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack has a history of not acting decisively on allegations of sexual harassment, the latest assertion that the NBC Universal news division has not taken as seriously as it could several bombshell revelations in recent months about its internal culture and its handling of stories related to […]

  • Justin Theroux'Maniac' TV Show premiere, London,

    Justin Theroux Binge-Watched 'The Hills' While Making Netflix's 'Maniac'

    A new report alleges NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack has a history of not acting decisively on allegations of sexual harassment, the latest assertion that the NBC Universal news division has not taken as seriously as it could several bombshell revelations in recent months about its internal culture and its handling of stories related to […]

  • Cary Fukunaga Maniac

    Cary Fukunaga Says He Wouldn't Return to Direct 'Maniac' Season 2

    A new report alleges NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack has a history of not acting decisively on allegations of sexual harassment, the latest assertion that the NBC Universal news division has not taken as seriously as it could several bombshell revelations in recent months about its internal culture and its handling of stories related to […]

  • Kenan Thompson

    Kenan Thompson to Star in Single Dad Comedy Series in the Works at NBC

    A new report alleges NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack has a history of not acting decisively on allegations of sexual harassment, the latest assertion that the NBC Universal news division has not taken as seriously as it could several bombshell revelations in recent months about its internal culture and its handling of stories related to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad