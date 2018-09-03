NBC News Chief Lack: Farrow Story ‘Not Ready For Air’ at NBC

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack sent employees a detailed memo and an 11-page analysis Monday spelling out why the news organization felt it could not air journalist Ronan Farrow’s investigation into harassment allegations against movie-mogul Harvey Weinstein, the latest rebuke by the Comcast-owned unit against accusations it passed on one of the hottest stories in recent years without reason.

“We spent eight months pursuing the story but at the end of that time, NBC News – like many others before us – still did not have a single victim or witness willing to go on the record,” Lack said to staffers in the memo. Farrow disagreed with that standard, Lack said, and the two sides parted ways.

Release of the executive analysis, which includes transcripts of on-camera interviews between Farrow and others as well as a timeline of phone calls Harvey Weinstein and his attorneys made to various NBC News executives, is a remarkable display of evidence from a sector of the media that often does not provide much information on how it reports our stories. CNN, Fox News Channel and others have also in recent months been called out on how they report sensitive matters, and while the news organizations may offer comment, they typically do not bring to public view an accounting of how their product gets made. But the Lack memo also hints at the public pressure on NBC News, which in 2016 was scooped by The Washington Post on the existence of a tape from “Access Hollywood” — a show that is part of its parent, NBCUniversal – featuring a younger Donald Trump making lewd remarks about women and acknowledging he felt he had carte blanche to grab them by their genitals.

According to Lack, NBC News, “convened an independent group of the most experienced investigative journalists in our organization to review his material with fresh eyes” after Farrow objected to NBC’s decision not to move forward with the story in its form at the time, ” We asked them — tell us what, if anything, we can broadcast. But their conclusion was unequivocal – this story is not ready for air.”

More to come….