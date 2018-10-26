You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC Cancels ‘Megyn Kelly Today’

CREDIT: Nathan Congleton/NBC

“Megyn Kelly Today” will not return to NBC’s air, the network said in a statement Friday.

Megyn Kelly Today’ is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other ‘Today’ co-anchors,” NBC said.

The decision represents an acknowledgment that the Peacock’s big bet on the star anchor to draw new audiences to its news programming was unlikely to bring new rewards.

Kelly and NBC News executives had been in loose talks to find her a new role, one that would involve her in hard news stories rather than the lighter fare of her morning program, “Megyn Kelly Today.” Those conversations were derailed, however, after Kelly opened Tuesday’s program with a discussion of Halloween costumes and blackface that drew criticism not only on social media, but also from NBC News colleagues including Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

