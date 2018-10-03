You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC to Develop Modern Dorm Comedy From Justin Noble

Justin Noble
Justin Noble is developing a new comedy series at NBCVariety has learned.

The untitled projects follows seven residents who live in a modern, communal living space modeled after college dorm. They come from all walks of life and all have personal reasons for choosing this alternative living situation. While they start out as strangers they soon become each other’s newest and closest friends through the forced interactions that happen when you’re living in close quarters.

Noble is the writer and executive producer on the project, with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Peter Traugott, and Rachel Kaplan also executive producing. Universal Television and Keshet Studios will produce.

Noble most recently worked as a writer and supervising producer on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” He also had a pilot at ABC last season based on the book and blog “How May We Hate You,” with Kat Dennings and Nicole Byers among those who starred. He was also a writer on the Comedy Central series “Idiotsitter.”

Noble is repped by ICM, Cartel Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman

