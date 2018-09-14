NBC Sets 8-Year Golden Globes Deal

The Golden Globe Awards will stay on NBC.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions have set an eight-year deal with the network to continue to broadcast Globes, beginning with the 2019 show set for Jan. 6.

The announcement Friday makes official a deal that had been nearly set since July, and which was preceded by a lengthy and competitive process in which DCP, which produces the awards show, and the HFPA shopped broadcast rights to a broad array of networks and streaming services.

“We look forward to airing the Golden Globe Awards on NBC for the next eight years at least,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “We’ve been the proud home of the Globes since 1996, and over those decades we’re honored to have been part of its transformation into Hollywood’s most joyous awards ceremony. And this year will be no different.”

In initial talks to renew NBC’s longstanding deal to broadcast the Globes, DCP and the HFPA were said to have sought a significant fee increase on par with the $75 million per year that ABC pays for the Academy Awards. After NBC balked at the price tag, the Globes were shopped around. But when other potential broadcast partners also shied away from the asking price, DCP and the HFPA re-entered negotiations with NBC.

Related HFPA, Dick Clark Productions Near New Golden Globe Awards Rights Deal With NBC Golden Globes in Play as NBC Negotiating Window Expires

Sources tell Variety that NBC will pay roughly $60 million per year under the new agreement — a significant increase from the $21 million-per-year fee that the network agreed to when its previous Globes deal was set in 2010.

In an era where broadcasters are putting an increased premium on event programming that drives live viewing, the Globes have been a standout performer, even as ratings for it and other awards shows have declined in recent years. The 2018 Globes telecast averaged a 5.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 19 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research — drawing more viewers than any other telecast in the previous 10 months

“The members of the HFPA are delighted to continue our long association with NBC,” said Meher Tatna, president of the HFPA. “We are looking forward to celebrating our 24th show together on Jan. 6.”

“We couldn’t be happier to have the Golden Globes remain with NBC,” said Mike Mahan, CEO, dick clark productions. “dcp, the HFPA and NBC have shared a great history with this show and we anticipate many spectacular years ahead.”

Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, and Barry Adelman of DCP will serve as executive producers of the Globes. The HFPA was represented in the negotiations by Joe Calabrese and Kendall Johnson of Latham & Watkins’ Entertainment, Sports and Media practice.