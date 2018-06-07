TV Ratings: NBA Finals Hold Steady in Game 3

Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals were steady in the ratings with Sunday’s Game 2.

ABC’s broadcast of Game 3 drew a 12.7 metered market household rating, even in that measure with what Game 2 drew. This year’s Game 3 was also down by only 5% compared to last year, with last year’s game drawing a 13.4 household rating. Last year’s Game 3 ultimately drew a 7.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 20.1 million viewers.

The Golden State Warriors third straight victory in this year’s series will likely be on par with what Game 2 drew in adults 18-49 and total viewers as well. Game 2 ultimately drew a 6.5 rating and 18.5 million viewers.

Game 3 is currently averaging a 5.2 rating and 14.2 million viewers, though due to the nature of live sports those numbers will be subject to adjustment later today.

Earlier on ABC, “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night” is at a 2.6 and 9.1 million viewers. “NBA Countdown” is at a 2.6 and 8 million.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” (1.2, 5.1 million) held steady. “Reverie” (0.5, 2.2 million) was down in both measures in its second week.

CBS aired mostly repeats except for “Code Black” (0.6, 5.6 million) which was down week to week.

On Fox, the first of two new episodes of “MasterChef” (0.9, 3.3 million) was down while the second episode (0.9, 3.2 million) held steady.

After a repeat of “Supergirl,” “The Originals” (0.2, 0.75 million) was down in the demo on The CW.

ABC easily won the night with a 4.3 and 12.3 million viewers. NBC and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 0.9 each. NBC was third in viewers with 4.2 million. Fox was fourth with 3.2 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.5 but second in viewer with 4.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 0.76 million viewers.