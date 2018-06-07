You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: NBA Finals Hold Steady in Game 3

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Warriors Cavaliers NBA Finals Game 3 2018
CREDIT: AP

Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals were steady in the ratings with Sunday’s Game 2.

ABC’s broadcast of Game 3 drew a 12.7 metered market household rating, even in that measure with what Game 2 drew. This year’s Game 3 was also down by only 5% compared to last year, with last year’s game drawing a 13.4 household rating. Last year’s Game 3 ultimately drew a 7.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 20.1 million viewers.

The Golden State Warriors third straight victory in this year’s series will likely be on par with what Game 2 drew in adults 18-49 and total viewers as well. Game 2 ultimately drew a 6.5 rating and 18.5 million viewers.

Game 3 is currently averaging a 5.2 rating and 14.2 million viewers, though due to the nature of live sports those numbers will be subject to adjustment later today.

Earlier on ABC, “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night” is at a 2.6 and 9.1 million viewers. “NBA Countdown” is at a 2.6 and 8 million.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” (1.2, 5.1 million) held steady. “Reverie” (0.5, 2.2 million) was down in both measures in its second week.

CBS aired mostly repeats except for “Code Black” (0.6, 5.6 million) which was down week to week.

On Fox, the first of two new episodes of “MasterChef” (0.9, 3.3 million) was down while the second episode (0.9, 3.2 million) held steady.

After a repeat of “Supergirl,” “The Originals” (0.2, 0.75 million) was down in the demo on The CW.

ABC easily won the night with a 4.3 and 12.3 million viewers. NBC and Fox tied for second in the demo with a 0.9 each. NBC was third in viewers with 4.2 million. Fox was fourth with 3.2 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.5 but second in viewer with 4.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 0.76 million viewers.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More TV

  • Lena Waithe Chi Writers Room

    Lena Waithe on Bringing 'Chi' Style to Her L.A. Writer's Space

    Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals were steady in the ratings with Sunday’s Game 2. ABC’s broadcast of Game 3 drew a 12.7 metered market household rating, even in that measure with what Game 2 drew. This year’s Game 3 was also down by only 5% compared to last year, with last year’s game […]

  • Stranger Things

    Sean Astin Talks 'Stranger Things': 'Bob Newby Was Tailor-Made for Me'

    Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals were steady in the ratings with Sunday’s Game 2. ABC’s broadcast of Game 3 drew a 12.7 metered market household rating, even in that measure with what Game 2 drew. This year’s Game 3 was also down by only 5% compared to last year, with last year’s game […]

  • 'Altered Carbon' Boss on Replacing Hendrix

    Why 'Altered Carbon' Boss Replaced Hendrix With Poe for Netflix Adaptation

    Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals were steady in the ratings with Sunday’s Game 2. ABC’s broadcast of Game 3 drew a 12.7 metered market household rating, even in that measure with what Game 2 drew. This year’s Game 3 was also down by only 5% compared to last year, with last year’s game […]

  • What to Stream for Pride Month:

    20 Movies and TV Shows to Stream for Pride Month

    Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals were steady in the ratings with Sunday’s Game 2. ABC’s broadcast of Game 3 drew a 12.7 metered market household rating, even in that measure with what Game 2 drew. This year’s Game 3 was also down by only 5% compared to last year, with last year’s game […]

  • Tracee Ellis Ross Emmy Fashion

    Tracee Ellis Ross on Red Carpet Fashion as 'Expression of Unity and Power'

    Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals were steady in the ratings with Sunday’s Game 2. ABC’s broadcast of Game 3 drew a 12.7 metered market household rating, even in that measure with what Game 2 drew. This year’s Game 3 was also down by only 5% compared to last year, with last year’s game […]

  • THE LOOMING TOWER -- "Mercury" -

    'The Looming Tower' Leads Trend of Emmy Contenders Adapted From History

    Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals were steady in the ratings with Sunday’s Game 2. ABC’s broadcast of Game 3 drew a 12.7 metered market household rating, even in that measure with what Game 2 drew. This year’s Game 3 was also down by only 5% compared to last year, with last year’s game […]

  • Lester Holt Presidential Debate Moderator

    Lester Holt Wants to Tell New Stories for 'NBC Nightly News' Sign-Off

    Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals were steady in the ratings with Sunday’s Game 2. ABC’s broadcast of Game 3 drew a 12.7 metered market household rating, even in that measure with what Game 2 drew. This year’s Game 3 was also down by only 5% compared to last year, with last year’s game […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad