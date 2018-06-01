TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 1 Opens Steady With 2017

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on ABC was approximately even in the ratings with the comparable game in 2017.
Thursday night’s game, which again saw the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors, drew an 12.3 rating in Nielsen’s metered market households. For comparison, 2017’s Game 1 drew a 12.4 household rating.
Last year’s Game 1 initially drew a 5.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 15.7 million viewers before adjusting up to a 6.9 and 18.7 million. 2016’s Game 1 drew a 7.3 rating and 19.2 million viewers when all was said and done.

