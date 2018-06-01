TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 1 Opens Steady With 2017

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cavaliers Warriors NBA Finals Game 1 ratings
CREDIT: JOHN G. MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on ABC was approximately even in the ratings with the comparable game in 2017.

Thursday night’s game, which again saw the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors, drew an 12.3 rating in Nielsen’s metered market households. For comparison, 2017’s Game 1 drew a 12.4 household rating.

Last year’s Game 1 initially drew a 5.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 15.7 million viewers before adjusting up to a 6.9 and 18.7 million. 2016’s Game 1 drew a 7.3 rating and 19.2 million viewers when all was said and done.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • Howards End BTS Set Design

    Emmy Contenders for Production Design Transport Audiences to New Worlds

    Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on ABC was approximately even in the ratings with the comparable game in 2017. Thursday night’s game, which again saw the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors, drew an 12.3 rating in Nielsen’s metered market households. For comparison, 2017’s Game 1 drew a 12.4 household rating. […]

  • The Crown Netflix BTS

    Cinematographers Vying for Emmy Create Powerful Images for the Small Screen

    Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on ABC was approximately even in the ratings with the comparable game in 2017. Thursday night’s game, which again saw the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors, drew an 12.3 rating in Nielsen’s metered market households. For comparison, 2017’s Game 1 drew a 12.4 household rating. […]

  • 'Roseanne' Still Streaming on Amazon Prime

    'Roseanne' Reruns Remain Available on Amazon Prime Video, Other Digital Services

    Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on ABC was approximately even in the ratings with the comparable game in 2017. Thursday night’s game, which again saw the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors, drew an 12.3 rating in Nielsen’s metered market households. For comparison, 2017’s Game 1 drew a 12.4 household rating. […]

  • Altered Carbon BTS

    Emmy Contenders Master the Art of Building Worlds

    Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on ABC was approximately even in the ratings with the comparable game in 2017. Thursday night’s game, which again saw the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors, drew an 12.3 rating in Nielsen’s metered market households. For comparison, 2017’s Game 1 drew a 12.4 household rating. […]

  • Cavaliers Warriors NBA Finals Game 1

    TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 1 Opens Steady With 2017

    Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on ABC was approximately even in the ratings with the comparable game in 2017. Thursday night’s game, which again saw the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors, drew an 12.3 rating in Nielsen’s metered market households. For comparison, 2017’s Game 1 drew a 12.4 household rating. […]

  • Emil Rensing

    Former Epix Executive Emil Rensing Faces Sentencing in $7.7 Million Fraud Case

    Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on ABC was approximately even in the ratings with the comparable game in 2017. Thursday night’s game, which again saw the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors, drew an 12.3 rating in Nielsen’s metered market households. For comparison, 2017’s Game 1 drew a 12.4 household rating. […]

  • 'Dateline' Breaks from Murder With Cosby

    NBC's 'Dateline' Breaks From Murder With Cosby Accuser Interview

    Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on ABC was approximately even in the ratings with the comparable game in 2017. Thursday night’s game, which again saw the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors, drew an 12.3 rating in Nielsen’s metered market households. For comparison, 2017’s Game 1 drew a 12.4 household rating. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad