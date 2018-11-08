You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New NBC Chiefs to Keynote NATPE; Susanne Daniels, Kathleen Finch Join Board

Variety Staff

George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy NBC
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

Newly appointed NBC Entertainment co-chairs Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks are set to deliver the keynote address at the annual NATPE conference in January.

A Q&A with the duo that succeeded Bob Greenblatt at NBC in September will kick off the second day of the confab, which runs Jan. 22-24 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.

The National Association of Television Program Executives also disclosed Thursday that three new members have been added to its board of directors: Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s global content chief, Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer for Discovery, and Brett Hansen, head of alternative TV at UTA.

The annual conference in January will again focus on the business side of television, including a Wall Street-focused session with top media analysts discussion television, and the Station Group Summit with top broadcast group executives. Lionsgate TV Group president Sandra Stern will lead a Hollywood Dealmakers session.

“We are creating sessions, events and curated meetings that will ensure barriers are broken down between those who create, distribute and monetize best-in-class content internationally,” said JP Bommel, NATPE president-CEO. “We are excited by the voices that will prime the conversation at the year’s first global television summit.”

(Pictured: Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks)

  Report Faults NATAS' Handling of Daytime Emmy Awards Competition

    Report Faults NATAS' Handling of Daytime Emmy Awards Competition

    New NBC Chiefs to Keynote NATPE; Susanne Daniels, Kathleen Finch Join Board

    Paula Faris to Launch Podcast on Faith for ABC News

    NFL Tackles TV's 'Billboard' Ads as Fans Demand Fewer Game Breaks (EXCLUSIVE)

    Katherine Ryan Set for Netflix Comedy Series 'The Duchess'

