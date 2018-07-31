National Geographic Execs Rachel Webber, Rosa Zeegers, Laura Nichols Exit in Reorganization (EXCLUSIVE)

National Geographic Partners is undergoing a reorganization under new CEO Gary E. Knell, and shedding top executives in the process.

Variety has learned that digital chief Rachel Webber, consumer-products head Rosa Zeeger, and top communications exec Laura Nichols will, before the end of the month, exit National Geographic Partners — the joint venture between 21st Century Fox Television and the National Geographic Society that oversees the National Geographic brand’s television channels, magazine, digital media and other businesses such as book publishing and travel. The move comes five months after Knell, former head of the society, was named CEO of the joint venture, succeeding Declan Moore.

“Under the leadership of our new CEO Gary Knell, National Geographic Partners has made adjustments to our organizational structure to better streamline operations and drive growth,” a spokesperson for the company said. “We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead for our 130 year-old brand as we continue to build a stronger National Geographic for fans around the world.”

The National Geographic spokesperson decline to comment about specific employees leaving the company.

Related Nat Geo Greenlights New Shows From Jeff Goldblum, Gordon Ramsay Nat Geo Taps Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein to Score Upcoming Series 'Valley of the Boom' (EXCLUSIVE)

Webber joined National Geographic as executive vice president of digital product in 2016. She had previously served as senior vice president of Fox Television Groups, where she focused on content distribution and brand partnerships.

Zeegers also came to National Geographic in 2016, as EVP consumer products and experiences, overseeing global licensing, merchandising, travel, location-based entertainment and National Geographic Live. She previously spent 12 years at Mattel, where she worked in global consumer products.

Nichols had been senior VP and chief communications officer since 2016. She joined from the Motion Picture Association of America, where she had been EVP, global communications.

Sources tell Variety that Zeegers and Nichols’ positions were eliminated in the reorganization. Webber has opted to step into an advisory role at National Geographic Partners while pursuing other opportunities. Under the new structure, National Geographic Global Networks CEO Courteney Monroe will continue to oversee the company’s television channels and studio operation; Editorial director Susan Goldberg will continue to lead editorial content and the National Geographic magazine. NationaGeographic.com general manager David Miller will now oversee all digital for the company; Chief Marketing Officer Jill Kress adds oversight of communications.