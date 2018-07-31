National Geographic Execs Rachel Webber, Rosa Zeegers, Laura Nichols Exit in Reorganization (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nat Geo Execs
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock, National Geographic

National Geographic Partners is undergoing a reorganization under new CEO Gary E. Knell, and shedding top executives in the process.

Variety has learned that digital chief Rachel Webber, consumer-products head Rosa Zeeger, and top communications exec Laura Nichols will, before the end of the month, exit National Geographic Partners — the joint venture between 21st Century Fox Television and the National Geographic Society that oversees the National Geographic brand’s television channels, magazine, digital media and other businesses such as book publishing and travel. The move comes five months after Knell, former head of the society, was named CEO of the joint venture, succeeding Declan Moore.

“Under the leadership of our new CEO Gary Knell, National Geographic Partners has made adjustments to our organizational structure to better streamline operations and drive growth,” a spokesperson for the company said. “We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead for our 130 year-old brand as we continue to build a stronger National Geographic for fans around the world.”

The National Geographic spokesperson decline to comment about specific employees leaving the company.

Related

Webber joined National Geographic as executive vice president of digital product in 2016. She had previously served as senior vice president of Fox Television Groups, where she focused on content distribution and brand partnerships.

Zeegers also came to National Geographic in 2016, as EVP consumer products and experiences, overseeing global licensing, merchandising, travel, location-based entertainment and National Geographic Live. She previously spent 12 years at Mattel, where she worked in global consumer products.

Nichols had been senior VP and chief communications officer since 2016. She joined from the Motion Picture Association of America, where she had been EVP, global communications.

Sources tell Variety that Zeegers and Nichols’ positions were eliminated in the reorganization. Webber has opted to step into an advisory role at National Geographic Partners while pursuing other opportunities. Under the new structure, National Geographic Global Networks CEO Courteney Monroe will continue to oversee the company’s television channels and studio operation; Editorial director Susan Goldberg will continue to lead editorial content and the National Geographic magazine. NationaGeographic.com general manager David Miller will now oversee all digital for the company; Chief Marketing Officer Jill Kress adds oversight of communications.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Jo Ann Ross CBS Network Upfront

    Ad-Sales Veteran Dean Kaplan is Retiring from CBS

    National Geographic Partners is undergoing a reorganization under new CEO Gary E. Knell, and shedding top executives in the process. Variety has learned that digital chief Rachel Webber, consumer-products head Rosa Zeeger, and top communications exec Laura Nichols will, before the end of the month, exit National Geographic Partners — the joint venture between 21st […]

  • Leslie Moonves, President and CEO of

    Wall Street Sees 'Cloud' Over CBS Until Moonves Situation Resolved

    National Geographic Partners is undergoing a reorganization under new CEO Gary E. Knell, and shedding top executives in the process. Variety has learned that digital chief Rachel Webber, consumer-products head Rosa Zeeger, and top communications exec Laura Nichols will, before the end of the month, exit National Geographic Partners — the joint venture between 21st […]

  • Steven Moffat

    HBO Orders 'Time Traveler’s Wife' Series From Steven Moffat

    National Geographic Partners is undergoing a reorganization under new CEO Gary E. Knell, and shedding top executives in the process. Variety has learned that digital chief Rachel Webber, consumer-products head Rosa Zeeger, and top communications exec Laura Nichols will, before the end of the month, exit National Geographic Partners — the joint venture between 21st […]

  • Ken Basin Paramount Television

    Listen: 'The Business of Television' Author Reveals How Peak TV Shook Up Studio Dealmaking

    National Geographic Partners is undergoing a reorganization under new CEO Gary E. Knell, and shedding top executives in the process. Variety has learned that digital chief Rachel Webber, consumer-products head Rosa Zeeger, and top communications exec Laura Nichols will, before the end of the month, exit National Geographic Partners — the joint venture between 21st […]

  • The Lord of the Rings: The

    What's Coming to Netflix in August 2018

    National Geographic Partners is undergoing a reorganization under new CEO Gary E. Knell, and shedding top executives in the process. Variety has learned that digital chief Rachel Webber, consumer-products head Rosa Zeeger, and top communications exec Laura Nichols will, before the end of the month, exit National Geographic Partners — the joint venture between 21st […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad