National Amusements, CBS Prepare for Five-Day Trial

National Amusements and CBS Corp. are sketching out the rules of battle.

The two parties agreed to a series of court dates and timelines in preparation for what is expected to be a five-day trial over recent litigation between the large U.S. broadcaster and National Amusements, its controlling shareholder. The trial is expected to decide whether CBS can proceed with an issuance that would dilute National Amusements’ voting control of CBS. At present National Amusements controls 79% of the shareholder votes at the company.

The trial at present is slated to take place on October 3, 4 5, 8 and 9 of this year, starting at 9:15 a.m. each day.

Initial discovery between the two parties is expected to commence June 7 and be completed by August 22, according to a filing made Monday in the Court of Chancery in the State of Delaware.

Affirmative and rebuttal experts are to be decided upon and identified in early to mid-August