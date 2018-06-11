You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

National Amusements, CBS Prepare for Five-Day Trial

By
Variety Staff

Leslie MoonvesThe Simon Wiesenthal Center 2018 National Tribute Dinner, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Redstone: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock; Moonves: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

National Amusements and CBS Corp. are sketching out the rules of battle.

The two parties agreed to a series of court dates and timelines in preparation for what is expected to be a five-day trial over recent litigation between the large U.S. broadcaster and National Amusements, its controlling shareholder. The trial is expected to decide whether CBS can proceed with an issuance that would dilute National Amusements’ voting control of CBS. At present National Amusements controls 79% of the shareholder votes at the company.

The trial at present is slated to take place on October 3, 4 5, 8 and 9 of this year, starting at 9:15 a.m. each day.

Initial discovery between the two parties is expected to commence June 7 and be completed by August 22, according to a filing made Monday in the Court of Chancery in the State of Delaware.

Affirmative and rebuttal experts are to be decided upon and identified in early to mid-August

 

    Sean Hannity to Interview President Trump After North Korea Summit

    National Amusements, CBS Prepare for Five-Day Trial

    How Anthony Bourdain Helped Humanize the Muslim Community (Guest Column)

    Paul McCartney Caught Filming 'Carpool Karaoke' in Liverpool With James Corden

    Andrew Zimmern on Anthony Bourdain: 'The Most Charismatic Man I Knew'

    TV Review: 'The Break With Michelle Wolf' on Netflix

    Barbra Streisand Talks Career Choices, New Directorial Effort at Netflix FYSee

