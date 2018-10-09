You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nathan Fillion’s ‘The Rookie’ Signed Up by International Buyers Including Sky, NBCU, Sony

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: eOne

The Rookie” will be the new kid on the TV block on a host of free and pay channels around the world after eOne sold the upcoming cop procedural to numerous international buyers.

The series bows on ABC in the U.S. and CTV in Canada on Oct. 16. It stars Nathan Fillion (“Castle”) as a the oldest rookie in the LAPD, giving up his small-town life to chase his dream of being a cop. The series was shot on location in L.A. “Castle” exec producer Alexi Hawley is reunited with Fillion on the show, which is loosely based on a true story.

In pay-TV, Sky has landed the show for the U.K., NBCUniversal for its channels in Latin America, and Sony for its cable nets in Portugal, Russia and other European territories. M-Net has acquired the show for Africa, TNT for Spain, Cosmote for Greece, and Three for New Zealand.

French free-TV player M6 has also bought the series, as has Italian pubcaster Rai.

The Rookie” was pitched to buyers at this year’s May Screenings. Stuart Baxter, president of international distribution at eOne described it as “Hill Street Blues” meets “Grey’s Anatomy.” “From a global standpoint, ‘The Rookie’ lends itself to a wide audience, is flexible for the schedule and features Nathan Fillion who brings with him a devoted international fanbase,” he said.

The sales effort will continue at Mipcom in Cannes next week.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad