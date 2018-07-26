Nate Bargatze-Jerrod Carmichael Comedy Jumps From Fox to ABC With Put Pilot Commitment

The comedy series based on the life of comedian Nate Bargatze is on the move.

The untitled multi-cam series, which Variety exclusively reported had scored a put pilot commitment at Fox, has now been set up under a put pilot commitment at ABC.

Bargatze will also star in the series, which will follow him and his wife, who choose to move from California to his native Tennessee to raise their six-year-old daughter with a combination of West Coast and Southern values. But finding the balance proves more difficult than he imagined, especially where his parents are concerned.

Bargatze is will write and executive produce the project in addition to starring, with Jerrod Carmichael also serving as writer and executive producer.

Ari Katcher and Dan Shaki will also write and co-executive produce. Danielle Sanchez-Witzel will also executive produce along with Tim Sarkes, Alex Murray, and Jon Liebman. 20th Century Fox Television will produce in association with Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Both Carmichael and Sanchez-Witzel are set up under overall deals at 20th TV.

Bargatze is a stand up comedian known for multiple appearances on shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Conan,” and “@midnight.” He released his first one-hour special “Nate Bargatze: Full Time Magic” in 2015 and appeared on “Comedy Central Presents” in 2011.

Carmichael, meanwhile, is also an executive producer on the upcoming Fox comedy “Rel,” which stars his former “Carmichael Show” co-star Lil Rel Howery.

Bargatze is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Ginsburg Daniels. Shaki is repped by APA and Ginsburg Daniels. Carmichael is repped by UTA and APA for touring. Katcher is repped by UTA. Sanchez-Witzel is repped by UTA.

