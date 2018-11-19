Natalie Dormer Inks First-Look Deal With Fremantle, Preps Vivien Leigh Drama

Natalie Dormer is developing a TV drama about legendary actress Vivien Leigh as part of a wider deal with Fremantle under the terms of which she will work up a slate of scripted projects.

The Vivien Leigh project – “Vivling” – will be made with Fremantle and U.K. shingle Mainstreet Pictures. It will follow the highs and lows of the much-loved starlet who conquered Hollywood and, the producers said, “give audiences a glimpse into the complex mind of the creative genius.”

Dormer said she was thrilled to be getting into the drama business with Fremantle: “Their impressive slate reflects a dedication to the highest quality storytelling and the strength of their reputation internationally.”

The “Game of Thrones” star recently starred in Fremantle-produced “Picnic at Hanging Rock” for Foxtel in Australia. Her upcoming roles include the lead in “In Darkness,” a psychological thriller she co-wrote. She will also appear in Icon Productions’ adaptation of the Simon Winchester best-seller “The Professor and The Madman” starring opposite Mel Gibson and Sean Penn.

“Natalie is a true talent both as an actress and producer” said Christian Vesper, Fremantle’s EVP and creative director for global drama. “Her great ambition and taste for compelling entertaining projects is a perfect mix to add to the Fremantle family.”

The next Dormer-Fremantle projects will be announced soon, the partners said.