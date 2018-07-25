Nat Geo Taps Kyle Dixon, Michael Stein to Score Upcoming Series ‘Valley of the Boom’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kyle Dixon Michael Stein
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

National Geographic has brought Emmy award-winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein on board to score its upcoming docudrama “Valley of the Boom,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Dixon and Stein are best known for their work on the soundtrack of “Stranger Things,” for which they received two Grammy nominations as well as an Emmy for outstanding main title theme music.

“We have long been inspired by the rich history and bright music from the 1990s, so when we learned of National Geographic’s ‘Valley of the Boom,’ we were thrilled to be collaborating,” said Dixon and Stein. “Sound shapes story, and we want this soundtrack to reflect the unconventional yet exhilarating era Matthew Carnahan exposes in the series.”

These are the latest celebrated composers to work with Nat Geo. The network previously collaborated with Hans Zimmer for “Genius,” Nick Cave and Warren Ellis for “Mars,” Philip Glass for “Janes,” and Daniel Pemberton for “One Strange Rock.”

“Valley of the Boom” explores Silicon Valley’s unprecedented tech boom and subsequent bust in the 1990s. It will star two-time Emmy award-winning actor Bradley Whitford, Steve Zahn and Lamorne Morris, told through a blend of drama, comedy and pathos. While most of the show is scripted, showrunner and director Matthew Carnahan weaves in select documentary elements that help tell the true inside story of the internet’s formative years.

“Kyle and Michael are singular, groundbreaking composers and we’re honored that they’re sharing their immense talents with National Geographic and ‘Valley of the Boom,'” said Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president of global scripted development and production for Nat Geo. “Their work will add yet another boundary-pushing layer to this unique, disruptive show.”

“Valley of the Boom” is produced by STX Entertainment’s TV studio, STXtv, for National Geographic, with creator, showrunner, director and executive producer Carnahan at the helm. Arianna Huffington executive produces along with Jason Goldberg and David Walpert. Co-executive producers are David Newsom, who will lead the nonscripted unit of the production, and Gary Goldman. Joel Ehninger of Matthew Carnahan’s Circus Products is co-executive producer.

In addition, Nat Geo has greenlit the two-hour special “Inside the Internet” and the six-episode mini-series, “1989: The Year that Made the Modern World” to offer more insight into the true story behind “Valley of the Boom.”

“Inside the Internet” will explore the ways the web has changed the very fabric of our society in the past five decades. Featuring interviews with the founders of AOL, Craig’s List, Friendster, Match.com, Buzzfeed and Tinder and with entertainers like Randy Jackson, Martha Stewart, Chuck D, Moby and more, the series delves into how the Internet has changed life as we know it.

The mini-series explores the most consequential events of 1989. Each episode will examine the events that brought us to today and have shaped our world in surprising ways we could have never imagined.

“Inside the Internet” is produced by National Geographic Studios for National Geographic. For National Geographic Studios, executive producers are Brian Lovet and Cheryl Horner. For National Geographic, executive producer is Betsy Forhan and president of original programming and production is Geoff Daniels.

“1989: The Year That Made the Modern World” is produced by National Geographic Studios in association with the Intellectual Property Corporation for National Geographic. For IPC executive producers are Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and Rory Karpf. For National Geographic Studios, executive producer is Brian Lovett. For National Geographic, executive producer is Betsy Forhan and president of original programming and production is Geoff Daniels.

