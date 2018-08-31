Nat Geo Will ‘Move Forward’ With Morgan Freeman Series After Misconduct Investigation

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Morgan Freeman Sexual Harassment
CREDIT: Roger Askew/REX/Shutterstock

Nat Geo will resume production on Morgan Freeman’s “The Story of God” after investigating claims of sexual misconduct against the actor.

“Through production on critically acclaimed series ‘The Story of God’ and ‘The Story of Us,’ we have valued a longstanding relationship with Morgan Freeman,” the network said in a statement Friday. “When we learned of recent allegations surrounding Mr. Freeman completely unrelated to our work with him, as a precaution we paused production on our new season in order to complete a thorough investigation led by our parent company Fox, executed through an independent investigator.”

“The results of this investigation revealed no incidents of concern during any of our work with Mr. Freeman,” the statement continued. “We have now made the decision to move forward with the production of season three of ‘The Story of God.’ This series has expanded our understanding of religion and culture around the world and has touched many of our fans, and along with Morgan and the team at Revelations Entertainment, we look forward to resuming pre-production this September. As a company, we take all issues of harassment very seriously and we’re confidently assured by the results of the investigation. The new season will premiere globally on National Geographic Channels in 2019.”

The decision to halt production on the show came after a May report in which eight people claimed that Freeman engaged in sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior towards them with eight others claiming to have witnessed the behavior.

Freeman issued two statements apologizing for his behavior, but insisted in the second statement that “I did not create unsafe work environments. I did not assault women. I did not offer employment or advancement in exchange for sex. Any suggestion that I did so is completely false.”

Popular on Variety

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

More TV

  • Yara Shahidi

    Yara Shahidi Announces #WeVoteNext Summit to Educate Youth Leaders

    Nat Geo will resume production on Morgan Freeman’s “The Story of God” after investigating claims of sexual misconduct against the actor. “Through production on critically acclaimed series ‘The Story of God’ and ‘The Story of Us,’ we have valued a longstanding relationship with Morgan Freeman,” the network said in a statement Friday. “When we learned […]

  • Morgan Freeman Sexual Harassment

    Nat Geo Will 'Move Forward' With Morgan Freeman Series After Misconduct Investigation

    Nat Geo will resume production on Morgan Freeman’s “The Story of God” after investigating claims of sexual misconduct against the actor. “Through production on critically acclaimed series ‘The Story of God’ and ‘The Story of Us,’ we have valued a longstanding relationship with Morgan Freeman,” the network said in a statement Friday. “When we learned […]

  • Ronan Farrow book Catch and Kill

    Why NBC News Can't Shake Ronan Farrow's Weinstein Story

    Nat Geo will resume production on Morgan Freeman’s “The Story of God” after investigating claims of sexual misconduct against the actor. “Through production on critically acclaimed series ‘The Story of God’ and ‘The Story of Us,’ we have valued a longstanding relationship with Morgan Freeman,” the network said in a statement Friday. “When we learned […]

  • Sons of Anarchy, You

    Listen: 'Mayans M.C.' Team on 'Fierce' Sequel to 'Sons of Anarchy,' Plus Getting Inside a Stalker's Mind for 'You'

    Nat Geo will resume production on Morgan Freeman’s “The Story of God” after investigating claims of sexual misconduct against the actor. “Through production on critically acclaimed series ‘The Story of God’ and ‘The Story of Us,’ we have valued a longstanding relationship with Morgan Freeman,” the network said in a statement Friday. “When we learned […]

  • chuck fries First Time in Variety

    Veteran TV Producer Chuck Fries on How He Got Into Show Business

    Nat Geo will resume production on Morgan Freeman’s “The Story of God” after investigating claims of sexual misconduct against the actor. “Through production on critically acclaimed series ‘The Story of God’ and ‘The Story of Us,’ we have valued a longstanding relationship with Morgan Freeman,” the network said in a statement Friday. “When we learned […]

  • SONS OF ANARCHY: L-R: Ron Perlman

    'Sons of Anarchy' at 10: Kurt Sutter Reflects on Biker Drama Worldbuilding and Legacy

    Nat Geo will resume production on Morgan Freeman’s “The Story of God” after investigating claims of sexual misconduct against the actor. “Through production on critically acclaimed series ‘The Story of God’ and ‘The Story of Us,’ we have valued a longstanding relationship with Morgan Freeman,” the network said in a statement Friday. “When we learned […]

  • The Dark Knight

    What's Leaving Netflix in September 2018

    Nat Geo will resume production on Morgan Freeman’s “The Story of God” after investigating claims of sexual misconduct against the actor. “Through production on critically acclaimed series ‘The Story of God’ and ‘The Story of Us,’ we have valued a longstanding relationship with Morgan Freeman,” the network said in a statement Friday. “When we learned […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad