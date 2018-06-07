TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets Return Date for ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’

In today’s roundup, Netflix announced the return of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” while CMT released a teaser of the final season of “Nashville.”

FIRST LOOKS

CMT revealed a first look at the final episodes of “Nashville” in a new trailer featuring upcoming storylines like a pregnant Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) currently being held hostage and the reappearance of Deacon’s (Charles Esten) long-lost father Gideon (Ronny Cox). The first of the last eight episodes premieres tonight, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

DATES

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” is heading back to Netflix for a new season of laughs, vintage cars, and, of course, coffee. Jerry Seinfeld‘s roving talk show will return on July 6 with guests including the late Jerry Lewis, Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, Zach Galifianakis, John Mulaney, and Dave Chappelle.

Showtime has announced its new fall comedy line-up, with the ninth season of “Shameless” starring William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum premiering on Sunday, September 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the series premiere of new half-hour comedy “Kidding” starring Jim Carrey, Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, and Judy Greer at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

CASTING

Related 'Nashville' Stars Clare Bowen, Charles Esten Talk Series End Living Gay in Nashville: Country Music Insiders Share Stories of Inclusion, Blackmail, Huckabee and Haters

Starz has announced that Kelli Berglund (“Lab Rats,” “Raising the Bar”), Beau Mirchoff (“Awkward,” “The Fosters”) and Roxanne Mesquida (“Kaboom,” “The Last Mistress”) have been cast as series regulars in “Now Apocalypse.” They join Avan Jogia in the coming-of-age comedy from executive producers Gregg Araki, Steven Soderbergh, and Gregory Jacobs.

RENEWALS

“Fancy Nancy,” based on the New York Times bestselling book series, has received a season two renewal from Disney Junior ahead of the series premiere on Friday, July 13 at 11 a.m. EDT/PDT. The animated family comedy centers around six-year-old Nancy, whose zest for all things exquisite transforms the ordinary into extraordinary. Joining the previously announced voice cast including Alyson Hannigan and Rob Riggle are Christine Baranski, George Wendt, Kal Penn, and Tatyana Ali in guest-starring roles for the first season.

GREENLIGHTS

IFC and the UK’s Channel 4 announced the greenlight of new original comedy series “Year of the Rabbit,” starring Matt Berry (“Toast of London,” “The IT Crowd”). Expected to air in 2019, the series will consist of six half-hour episodes inspired by the world of detective Sherlock Holmes in Victorian-era London. “I’m very much looking forward to working with Channel 4 again, and IFC for the first time, as I’m equally looking forward to stepping back in time to fight crime in the same significant year which brought us Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers,’ ‘The Elephant Man’ and, of course, ‘Jack The Ripper,”’ said Berry.