You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets Return Date for ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zach Galifianakis Jerry Seinfeld Netflix
CREDIT: Netflix

In today’s roundup, Netflix announced the return of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” while CMT released a teaser of the final season of “Nashville.” 

FIRST LOOKS

CMT revealed a first look at the final episodes of “Nashville” in a new trailer featuring upcoming storylines like a pregnant Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) currently being held hostage and the reappearance of Deacon’s (Charles Esten) long-lost father Gideon (Ronny Cox). The first of the last eight episodes premieres tonight, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

DATES

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” is heading back to Netflix for a new season of laughs, vintage cars, and, of course, coffee. Jerry Seinfeld‘s roving talk show will return on July 6 with guests including the late Jerry Lewis, Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, Zach Galifianakis, John Mulaney, and Dave Chappelle.

Showtime has announced its new fall comedy line-up, with the ninth season of “Shameless” starring William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum premiering on Sunday, September 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the series premiere of new half-hour comedy “Kidding” starring Jim Carrey, Frank LangellaCatherine Keener, and Judy Greer at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

CASTING

Related

Starz has announced that Kelli Berglund (“Lab Rats,” “Raising the Bar”), Beau Mirchoff (“Awkward,” “The Fosters”) and Roxanne Mesquida (“Kaboom,” “The Last Mistress”) have been cast as series regulars in “Now Apocalypse.” They join Avan Jogia in the coming-of-age comedy from executive producers Gregg ArakiSteven Soderbergh, and Gregory Jacobs.

RENEWALS

Fancy Nancy,” based on the New York Times bestselling book series, has received a season two renewal from Disney Junior ahead of the series premiere on Friday, July 13 at 11 a.m. EDT/PDT. The animated family comedy centers around six-year-old Nancy, whose zest for all things exquisite transforms the ordinary into extraordinary. Joining the previously announced voice cast including Alyson Hannigan and Rob Riggle are Christine BaranskiGeorge WendtKal Penn, and Tatyana Ali in guest-starring roles for the first season.

GREENLIGHTS

IFC and the UK’s Channel 4 announced the greenlight of new original comedy series “Year of the Rabbit,” starring Matt Berry (“Toast of London,” “The IT Crowd”).  Expected to air in 2019, the series will consist of six half-hour episodes inspired by the world of detective Sherlock Holmes in Victorian-era London. “I’m very much looking forward to working with Channel 4 again, and IFC for the first time, as I’m equally looking forward to stepping back in time to fight crime in the same significant year which brought us Van Gogh’sSunflowers,’ ‘The Elephant Man’ and, of course, ‘Jack The Ripper,”’ said Berry.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More TV

  • Zach Galifianakis Jerry Seinfeld Netflix

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets Return Date for 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'

    In today’s roundup, Netflix announced the return of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” while CMT released a teaser of the final season of “Nashville.”  FIRST LOOKS CMT revealed a first look at the final episodes of “Nashville” in a new trailer featuring upcoming storylines like a pregnant Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) currently being held […]

  • ATLANTA Robbin' Season -- "Crabs in

    'Atlanta' Renewed for Season 3 at FX

    In today’s roundup, Netflix announced the return of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” while CMT released a teaser of the final season of “Nashville.”  FIRST LOOKS CMT revealed a first look at the final episodes of “Nashville” in a new trailer featuring upcoming storylines like a pregnant Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) currently being held […]

  • Alan O'Neill

    'Sons of Anarchy' Actor Alan O'Neill Found Dead at 47

    In today’s roundup, Netflix announced the return of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” while CMT released a teaser of the final season of “Nashville.”  FIRST LOOKS CMT revealed a first look at the final episodes of “Nashville” in a new trailer featuring upcoming storylines like a pregnant Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) currently being held […]

  • Hulu, Roku, YouTube Execs Talk Importance

    Hulu, Roku, YouTube Execs Talk Importance of Curating Streaming Content

    In today’s roundup, Netflix announced the return of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” while CMT released a teaser of the final season of “Nashville.”  FIRST LOOKS CMT revealed a first look at the final episodes of “Nashville” in a new trailer featuring upcoming storylines like a pregnant Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) currently being held […]

  • Apple Computers Logo Placeholder

    Apple Signs Writers Guild of America Contract on Programming

    In today’s roundup, Netflix announced the return of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” while CMT released a teaser of the final season of “Nashville.”  FIRST LOOKS CMT revealed a first look at the final episodes of “Nashville” in a new trailer featuring upcoming storylines like a pregnant Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) currently being held […]

  • Tony Goldwyn Scandal

    Tony Goldwyn Cast Opposite Uma Thurman in Netflix Drama 'Chambers'

    In today’s roundup, Netflix announced the return of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” while CMT released a teaser of the final season of “Nashville.”  FIRST LOOKS CMT revealed a first look at the final episodes of “Nashville” in a new trailer featuring upcoming storylines like a pregnant Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) currently being held […]

  • Lizzy Caplan

    Lizzy Caplan Joins Octavia Spencer in Apple Series 'Are You Sleeping?'

    In today’s roundup, Netflix announced the return of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” while CMT released a teaser of the final season of “Nashville.”  FIRST LOOKS CMT revealed a first look at the final episodes of “Nashville” in a new trailer featuring upcoming storylines like a pregnant Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) currently being held […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad