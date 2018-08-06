Nascar CEO Brian France Steps Down After DWI Arrest

Kyle Larson (42), Ryan Blaney (21) and Paul Menard (27) race during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Brooklyn, MichNASCAR Michigan Auto Racing, Brooklyn, USA - 13 Aug 2017
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Brian France, the longtime CEO and Chairman of Nascar, said he would take “an indefinite leave of absence from my position to focus on my personal affairs” after being arrested for driving while intoxicated in western Long Island over the weekend. Jim France, another member of the family that has controlled the racing association for decades, will take over the role on an interim basis.

Police in Sag Harbor, New York, on Sunday said France was spotted driving a Lexus through a stop sign. After searching him, police said they found him in possession of oxycodone pills. France, 56 years old, has led the association, which backs races shown on properties operated by Fox Sports and NBC Sports, since 2003.

“I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night,” France said in a statement.

France’s grandfather, Bill France, Sr., founded the organization in 1948. His sister, Lesa France Kennedy, runs International Speedway Corp., a company that operates racetracks. The France family has long controlled Nascar.

