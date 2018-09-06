TV News Roundup: ‘Narcos’ Sets Season 4 Premiere Date on Netflix

In today’s roundup, “Narcos: Mexico” will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 16, and “Poldark” Season 4 comes to PBS’ “Masterpiece.”

DATES

“Narcos: Mexico” will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 16. The fourth installment of the series explores the origins of the modern drug war by going back to a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers. The 1980s see Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) in his rise to unify traffickers and helm the Guadalajara Cartel, as well as the DEA agent (Michael Peña) tasked to infiltrate his world. The previous seasons of the “Narcos” series explored the rise and fall of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, and the DEA’s fight against the infamous Cali Cartel. Watch the teaser below:

Season 4 of “Poldark” premieres on PBS’ “Masterpiece” on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The BBC historical period drama takes place in the 18th century and stars Aidan Turner (“The Hobbit” trilogy) as Captain Ross Poldark, a redcoat who returns to Cornwall, England, after the American Revolution and finds that his father is dead, his lands are ruined, and his true love is engaged to his cousin. This season, Poldark must play the political game on a journey that takes him to the nation’s capital, while Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) is faced with the challenge of running her household, the mine and resisting temptation.

D.L. Hughley will release his debut Netflix Original stand-up comedy special, “Contrarian,” on Tuesday, Sept. 18. Performing at the Merriam Theater in Philadelphia, the the actor, political commentator and comic will tackle topics like the hypocrisy of racism in America, being a man during the #MeToo movement, and why cell phones are ruining relationships. Watch the trailer below:

“Face the Truth,” starring Vivica A. Fox, will premiere Sept. 10. Fox will lead a “Truth Team” of experts including Judge Mary Chrzanowski, psychologist Dr. Judy Ho, and lawyer and advocate Areva Martin. Each episode, real people present their problems, and the panel offers their opinion while audiences vote on who is right and who is wrong. Special guests and celebrities will make appearances throughout the season. Dr. Phil McGraw, an executive producer on the show, says it “bridges the gap between quality television and exploitive [sic] voyeuristic television that people are stuck with now.” The show is produced by Stage 29 Productions and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.

TNT is partnering with Refinery29 to premiere Season 2 of the Shatterbox film series on Saturday, Sept. 8. The latest collection will debut across TNT’s digital platforms, including its TVE apps available for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Firestick, Xbox One, Smart TVs, its website, and social platforms including YouTube and Facebook. The series gives female storytellers a platform to create short films, and this year’s class of directors include Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”), Gillian Jacobs (“Love”), and Janine Sherman Barrois, showrunner and executive producer of TNT’s “Claws“.

CASTINGS

IFC has added five guest stars for two upcoming episodes of the mockumentary “Documentary Now!“, which returns next year. Michael C. Hall (“Dexter”), Kevin Dunn (“Veep”), Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”), and Tim Robinson (“Detroiters”) will guest star in “Any Given Saturday Afternoon,” inspired by the 2006 professional bowling documentary “League of Ordinary Gentlemen,” and Natasha Lyonne (“Orange is the New Black”) will guest star in “Long Gone” based on Bruce Weber’s 1988 documentary “Let’s Get Lost.” They join previously announced guest stars like Cate Blanchett (“Carol”), Taran Killam (“SNL”), and John Mulaney (“Big Mouth”). The series is co-created by “SNL” alums Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas, and executive produced by “SNL” creator and producer Lorne Michaels.

Ryan Michelle Bathe (“Empire”) has been cast as the third lead, alongside Jill Scott (“Baggage Claim”) and Michelle Buteau (“Broad City”) in the new Paramount Network series “First Wives Club,” which is set to debut in January 2019. The 10-episode, half-hour dramedy is based on the 1996 film from Paramount Pictures, which featured Diane Keaton, Bette Midler, and Goldie Hawn. The series will follow a group of women who band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood (and revenge). Bathe will play Ari, a confident, type-A attorney who uses her courtroom skills to help her friends reclaim their independence. Tracy Oliver (“Girls Trip”) will write the series and executive produce along with Karen Rosenfelt (“The Devil Wears Prada”) and Scott Rudin, who produced the original movie.

PHILANTHROPY

Hyundai Hope On Wheels announced a partnership with WWE in support of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Sept. 3’s “Monday Night Raw” kicked off month-long activities as HHOW joins WWE in a four-city tour to offer children fighting cancer at HHOW partner pediatric institutions a “VIP & Super Fan Experience.” The exclusive fanfare package comes with special VIP seating, WWE backstage access, and a private meet-and-greet with WWE Superstars and Hope on Wheels National Youth Ambassador, Carter Gates. In September, HHOW will fund $14.1 million towards innovative pediatric cancer research with the mission to find a cure.