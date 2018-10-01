You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul Returns As Freeform's VP of Communications

Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul
CREDIT: Courtesy of Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul/Freeform

Communications executive Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul will return to Freeform as vice president of communications. The announcement was made Monday by Kevin Brockman, Disney/ABC’s executive vice president of global communications, to whom she will report.

In her role, Bulochnikov-Paul will work closely with Freeform President Tom Ascheim and be responsible for all strategic corporate communication efforts, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach, and talent relations.

“Naomi had a big impact the last time she was with our group, delivering on her reputation as a strategic communications exec who drives impressive results,” Brockman said. “We’re thrilled to have her back on the team.”

Bulochnikov-Paul is returning to the position, which she previously held for a year, after spending several months at Netflix as director of original series publicity for young adult programming.

“I can’t wait to be back home with my Freeform family and am so incredibly proud to once again be part of a company that respects its employees and part of a culture that motivates them to do the best work of their lives every day,” said Bulochnikov-Paul.

She previously served as vice president of media and talent relations for Crackle as well as Current TV, Wikked Entertainment, Ish Entertainment and VH1. She began her career in communications at MTV Networks.

