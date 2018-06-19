You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mystery Road,’ Judy Davis and Aaron Pedersen Drama Series, Heads to Acorn TV in the U.S.

Mystery Road” will play on Acorn TV in the U.S. after the streamer boarded the series, which is a spinoff from Australian movies “Mystery Road” and “Goldstone.”

The drama was commissioned by Australian pubcaster the ABC. It stars Judy Davis (“Feud”) and Aaron Pedersen (“Jack Irish”) as detectives investigating the mysterious disappearance of two young men from a remote Australian outback town. Davis is local cop Emme James who partners with Pedersen’s indigenous detective Jay Sawn. Their investigation into the boys’ disappearance stirs up the local community as they unearth other crimes, and miscarriages of justice, that stretch back years.

Acorn TV specializes in English-language drama and will be a the North American partner on “Mystery Road.” It joins the existing team of Sydney-based Bunya Productions, which made the movies on which the series is based, and All3Media’s international arm, which is distributing the series. Acorn has the show for the U.S. and has secondary rights in the U.K. and Ireland, and Australia and New Zealand.

“With its remote landscape, intriguing mystery and award-winning cast led by Aaron Pedersen and Judy Davis, ‘Mystery Road’  is right in line with the first-rate international dramas we’re bringing to our subscribers every month,” said Shane Murphy, who is currently Acorn Media Enterprises managing director, although is leaving to become head of drama and comedy at Irish pubcaster RTE.

Louise Pedersen CEO at All3Media International, added: “’Mystery Road’ is a beautifully crafted television series which has just launched to widespread acclaim and ratings success in Australia.”

Series producer Greer Simpkin spoke to Variety about the six-hour drama ahead of it playing in competition at France’s Series Mania. “It has been a long time since there has been an outback cop character on Australian television but now that we have the character of Jay Swan from the movies it made perfect sense that we create a TV series about him,” she said.

