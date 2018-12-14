‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” for a second season, Variety has learned.

The streamer has ordered another six-episode season of the talk show series, which will debut on the service in 2019. Guests for the season will be announced at a later date.

Letterman launched the series in January of this year, releasing approximately one episode per month for a total of six. Guests in the first season were: Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Malala Yousafzai, George Clooney, Tina Fey, and Howard Stern.

The show, Letterman’s first since departing “The Late Show” in 2015, received mostly positive reviews from critics and was nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding informational series or special category.

Letterman hosts the show in addition to executive producing. Lydia Tenaglia, Sandy Zweig, Chris Collins, and Chris Cechin-De la Rosa executive produce for Zero Point Zero Productions along with Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants.

Letterman’s show is one of several of Netflix’s attempts to break into the talk show space. The streamer previously aired talk and variety shows such as “Chelsea,” “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale,” and “The Break with Michelle Wolf.” Current offerings include “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” “Bill Nye Saves the World,” and “Norm Macdonald Has a Show.”