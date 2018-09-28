TV Ratings: ‘Murphy Brown’ Returns to Modest Numbers

“Murphy Brown” returned to television on Thursday, with the CBS sitcom revival drawing mediocre numbers in the overnight ratings.

Airing at 9:30 p.m., “Murphy Brown” averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.4 million viewers. By comparison, the revival of “Roseanne” on ABC stunned Hollywood with a 5.2 rating and 18.4 million viewers earlier this year. Prior to that, “Will & Grace” managed a 3.0 and 10.2 million last September when it returned for new episodes.

In fairness, “Murphy Brown” was airing against “Thursday Night Football” on Fox, but it also had the advantage of a lead-in from established shows like “Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon,” and “Mom.”

“Big Bang Theory” (2.1, 11.7 million) ticked down in both measures from its premiere on Monday, as did “Young Sheldon” (1.6, 10.1 million) though to a lesser degree. The season premiere of “Mom” (1.3, 8 million) ticked down in the demo from last season’s premiere but held mostly steady in total viewers. “SWAT” (0.7, 5 million) returned down by approximately 36% in the demo and 26% in viewers from last year.

Fox ruled the night with the Los Angeles Rams-Minnesota Vikings game. The game is currently at a 3.3 and 10.1 million viewers, though due to the nature of live sports those numbers will be subject to adjustment later today. In metered market households, which are time zone adjusted, the game drew a 10.7 rating, up approximately 8% from the comparable game last season.

On ABC, the two hour premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy” averaged a 1.9 and 6.8 million viewers, down double digits in both measures from last season. “How to Get Away With Murder” (0.8, 3 million) also saw noticeable declines in its premiere.

More to come…