‘Murphy Brown’ Creator on Moonves Allegations: ‘We Support the Investigation’

By
Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

Debra's Most Recent Stories

View All
Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Spotlight
CREDIT: © Walter McBride/MediaPunch/IPx

The sexual misconduct allegations levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves were the biggest topic at CBS’s day at the Television Critics Assn. press tour, held Sunday in Beverly Hills.

Murphy Brown” executive producer Diane English addressed the Moonves claims Sunday during a panel promoting the show. “On behalf of everybody on our show, we take the allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously,” English told reporters. “Murphy Brown” originally aired on CBS from 1988 to 1998, with the last few seasons of its run overlapping with the beginning of Moonves’ time at CBS. The company last week announced that it has hired two outside law firms to investigate sexual-misconduct allegations against Moonves.

“We support the investigation fully,” English said, adding that “None of us have had any negative experiences in that regard at CBS,” adding, “as far as I know no one on my crew has.”

English also noted that prior to the publication of Moonves allegations, producers of the revived “Murphy Brown” wrote an episode based on the MeToo movement.

“It’s a powerful movement, we wanted to do it justice, and the episode title is ‘#MurphyToo,'” English said.

Related

Talk of Moonves dominated CBS’ day at press tour. he women’s rights group Ultraviolet commissioned a digital mobile billboard truck to circle the Beverly Hilton, the site of the press tour, to demand that Moonves be fired. The billboard read: “We believe the women sexually harassed and assaulted by Leslie Moonves: Why doesn’t CBS? Fire Moonves now.”

In an article published in the New Yorker last week, Moonves was accused of sexual misconduct by six women, including actress Illeana Douglas, who claimed Moonves had her fired from a CBS pilot after she turned down his advances; writer Janet Jones, who alleges he assaulted her during a pitch meeting while Moonves worked at 20th Century Fox; and producer Christine Peters, who accused Moonves of making an advance to her when she was up for a job at CBS Films.

Moonves acknowledged a prior lapse in judgment in a statement to the New Yorker, but disputed other aspects of the report. “I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career,” he said.

The board of CBS has hired two different law firms to investigate the allegations, and formed a special committee to oversee the investigation.

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More TV

  • Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Spotlight

    'Murphy Brown' Creator on Moonves Allegations: 'We Support the Investigation'

    The sexual misconduct allegations levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves were the biggest topic at CBS’s day at the Television Critics Assn. press tour, held Sunday in Beverly Hills. “Murphy Brown” executive producer Diane English addressed the Moonves claims Sunday during a panel promoting the show. “On behalf of everybody on our show, we take […]

  • Kelly KahlTune In! Variety's TV Summit,

    CBS Entertainment Chief Defends Company's Culture, Procedures Amid Moonves Misconduct Claims

    The sexual misconduct allegations levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves were the biggest topic at CBS’s day at the Television Critics Assn. press tour, held Sunday in Beverly Hills. “Murphy Brown” executive producer Diane English addressed the Moonves claims Sunday during a panel promoting the show. “On behalf of everybody on our show, we take […]

  • "The Bow Tie Asymmetry" - Pictured:

    CBS in 'Preliminary Discussions' to Renew 'Big Bang Theory' for Season 13

    The sexual misconduct allegations levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves were the biggest topic at CBS’s day at the Television Critics Assn. press tour, held Sunday in Beverly Hills. “Murphy Brown” executive producer Diane English addressed the Moonves claims Sunday during a panel promoting the show. “On behalf of everybody on our show, we take […]

  • Jeff Fager

    '60 Minutes' Chief Fager Will Extend Vacation Amid Probe

    The sexual misconduct allegations levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves were the biggest topic at CBS’s day at the Television Critics Assn. press tour, held Sunday in Beverly Hills. “Murphy Brown” executive producer Diane English addressed the Moonves claims Sunday during a panel promoting the show. “On behalf of everybody on our show, we take […]

  • The Americans Start

    'The Americans' and Star Keri Russell Win Top TCA Awards

    The sexual misconduct allegations levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves were the biggest topic at CBS’s day at the Television Critics Assn. press tour, held Sunday in Beverly Hills. “Murphy Brown” executive producer Diane English addressed the Moonves claims Sunday during a panel promoting the show. “On behalf of everybody on our show, we take […]

  • ‘Lost’ Creators Apologize To Evangeline Lilly

    J.J. Abrams and 'Lost' Producers Apologize to Evangeline Lilly

    The sexual misconduct allegations levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves were the biggest topic at CBS’s day at the Television Critics Assn. press tour, held Sunday in Beverly Hills. “Murphy Brown” executive producer Diane English addressed the Moonves claims Sunday during a panel promoting the show. “On behalf of everybody on our show, we take […]

  • Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard

    Patrick Stewart to Return as Capt. Picard in New 'Star Trek' Series for CBS All Access

    The sexual misconduct allegations levied against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves were the biggest topic at CBS’s day at the Television Critics Assn. press tour, held Sunday in Beverly Hills. “Murphy Brown” executive producer Diane English addressed the Moonves claims Sunday during a panel promoting the show. “On behalf of everybody on our show, we take […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad