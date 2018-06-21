MTV Launches Studio, Sets ‘Daria,’ ‘Real World,’ ‘Aeon Flux’ Revivals

MTV has launched a new production unit, MTV Studios — and with it put in the works a batch of new shows and revivals of properties from the Viacom-owned cable channel’s extensive content library.

Among the initial MTV Studios slate is a new iteration of the animated series “Daria” from “Inside Amy Schumer” writer Grace Edwards; “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis’s reimagining of sci-fi animated series “Aeon Flux” with fellow exec producer Gale Anne Hurd; a revival with Bunim/Murray Productions of reality series “The Real World”; and a new version of unscripted series “Made.”

Also in the works are two new reality shows — “The Valley,” a coming of age docuseries in the vein of “The Hills” and “Siesta Key,” which follows a group of young friends in Nogales, Arizona; and “MTV’s Straight Up Ghosted,” in which young people attempt to confront lost friends, romantic partners, and family members about being ghosted.

“MTV has the biggest collection of hit youth franchises that spans more than three decades of content and over 200 titles, part of which have fueled our resurgence,” said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV. “With MTV Studios, we are for the first time ever opening up this vault beyond our own platforms to reimagine the franchises with new partners.”

Related Netflix Picks Up New Animated Series 'Twelve Forever' for 2019 'Daria' 20 Years Later: Producers Behind MTV's Iconic Cartoon Look Back

The launch of the studio and the new development commitments mark a continued original-programming investment for MTV. The cable channel has seen significant growth under McCarthy the Viacom exec who added MTV to a portfolio that already included VH1 and Logo. From the beginning of the year through May 27, MTV’s average total primetime viewership in its target 18-34 demo is up 21% from the same period a year earlier.

The new MTV Studios logo and loglines for the new series are below:

“DARIA & JODIE” (wt)

The iconic animated franchise is reinvented through the eyes of heroine Daria Morgendorffer and one of her closest friends Jodie Landon. These two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race.

Writer: Grace Edwards (“Unbreakable Kimmie Schmidt,” “Loosely Exactly Nicole,” “Inside Amy Schumer”)

“AEON FLUX”

This cult anime classic is back for a live action remake, as the badass heroine assassin Aeon Flux teams up with a group of biohacking rebels in the not too distant dystopian future to battle a brutally repressive regime and save humanity.

Executive Producers: Jeff Davis (“Teen Wolf,” “Criminal Minds”), Gale Anne Hurd (“The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead”)

“THE REAL WORLD”

The show that invented modern reality television returns to its roots. This reconnection to innocence for the trailblazing series strips away the polarization and cold anonymity of social media, the din of the 24-hour news cycle, and the facades of the instafamous culture to find out what happens “when seven strangers are picked to live in a house…stop being polite and start getting real.”

“MADE”

The groundbreaking, Emmy-winning life makeover series returns. In a world of 2D Instagram transformations, MADE pairs talented young underdogs with experts for face to face coaching for total life, real life reinventions.

“THE VALLEY” (wt)

In the spirit of “The Hills” and “The City,” this new show follows a group of 20 somethings in a classic coming of age docu-series featuring first loves, relationships and life decisions – with a twist. This group of young people is living in “The Valley” of Nogales, Arizona, a town along the border of the United States and Mexico. This is the real life story of friends who are growing up on the edge of two countries, two cities as they share one Valley, their youth and common bond.

“MTV’S STRAIGHT UP GHOSTED”

While social media has connected the world more than ever, it has also undercut our ability to deeply connect and communicate. Today, critical relationship-ending conversations and confrontations have faded into digital dialogue or worse “ghosting.” This series explores real stories of real people who vanished by blocking them, and unlocks the reality and uncomfortable truth to satisfy the ultimate question–why did you leave me?