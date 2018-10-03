You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Canceled MTV Show ‘Sweet/Vicious’ Gets Second Life as Comic-Book Series

Justin Kroll

Though it’s been more than a year since MTV pulled the plug on the dark comedy series “Sweet/Vicious,” the show is getting a second chance, this time in the form of a comic book.

Sources confirmed to Variety that series creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is partnering with Black Mask Studios to announce that the show’s characters, Jules and Ophelia, will fight on — in the pages of a comic book that is aiming to debut in early 2019.

The series focused on two college students who become vigilantes at night, seeking revenge on campus rapists, and was received strongly by critics, but due to poor ratings, it was given the ax by MTV in April 2017. Since its cancellation, the #MeToo movement has captivated the industry and the show’s storylines and themes of female empowerment are more relevant than ever, encouraging Black Mass execs to approach Robinson about rebooting the story as a comic-book series.

In recent weeks, the Brett Kavanaugh Senate Judiciary hearings have amped up the development on the comics, and several artists have been approached to work on its debut.

The original TV show can still be seen on various streaming services including Amazon and iTunes. The news of the comic-book series was first reported by Vanity Fair.

