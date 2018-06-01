Joy Reid Is Dealing With A New Controversy. MSNBC Is Backing Her Again

Some people would pay anything to get the kind of viral traction MSNBC’s Joy Reid has managed to get from a blog she quit more than a decade ago. The anchor and her network are not among them.

The blog, “The Reid Report,” has been sifted through by various journalists, investigators and trolls, and Reid has had to defend herself against unsavory posts that have been unearthed several times over the last few months, including an item that took aim at the idea of gay marriage. The latest controversy involves a post that depicts a photoshopped Senator John McCain as the shooter involved in a 2007 tragedy at Virginia Tech.

And now, both MSNBC and Reid are playing defense, trying to downplay the sentiments behind the various postings while maintaining her growing presence on the NBCUniversal-owned cable outlet.

“Some of the things written by Joy on her old blog are obviously hateful and hurtful. They are not reflective of the colleague and friend we have known at MSNBC for the past seven years,” MSNBC said in a statement Friday. “Joy has apologized publicly and privately and said she has grown and evolved in the many years since, and we know this to be true.”

Related MSNBC, CNN Have Been Pitched Show Featuring Avenatti, Scaramucci

Reid expressed new regret for the blog post in question and for others that have spurred conversation. “While I published my blog, starting in 2005, I wrote thousands of posts in real time on the issues of the day. There are things I deeply regret and am embarrassed by, things I would have said differently and issues where my position has changed,” she said in a statement. ” Today I’m sincerely apologizing again.”

MSNBC has reason to fight for its anchor. Reid’s presence at MSNBC has grown. In addition to hosting a weekend program, “A.M. Joy,” she frequently fills in for the network’s weekday primetime anchors – Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell. She attended Harvard University as an aspiring documentary filmmaker, but has since found new success moderating a show that examines issues of the day through a progressive lens. She is also one of the few anchors of color on MSNBC’s programming lineup. MSNBC recently put her to work alongside Hayes during a primetime forum organized to explore racism in the United States.

More to come…