HBO Orders Comedy ‘Mrs. Fletcher’ Starring Kathryn Hahn to Series

Kathryn Hahn 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Jun 2018Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Los Angeles Premiere
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

HBO has given a series order to the comedy “Mrs. Fletcher,” Variety has learned.

The premium cabler originally ordered the project to pilot back in April. The series is described as a dual coming-of-age story, exploring the impact of internet porn and social media on the lives of an empty nest mother (Kathryn Hahn) and her college freshman son (Jackson White).

In addition to Hahn and White, the series will also star: Casey Wilson as Jane Rosen, a married mother of academically gifted twins, she’s Eve’s close friend and a reliable source of emotional support and unsolicited advice; Owen Teague as Julian Spitzer, a high school classmate of Brendan’s who is a smart but underachieving skater who’s stuck in his hometown after graduation, trying to figure out what happens next; and Jen Richards as Margo Fairchild, a transgender woman who teaches Eve’s community college writing course. Margo is confident and charismatic in the classroom, but sometimes anxious in social situations.

The series is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Tom Perrotta, who will write and executive produce the series. Nicole Holofcener will direct and executive produce, with Jessi Klein and Sarah Condon also executive producing.

Hahn recently starred in the Amazon series “I Love Dick” and “Transparent,” the latter of which earned her an Emmy nomination. She also starred in the hit comedy films “Bad Moms” and “A Bad Moms Christmas.” Her other credits include films like “Captain Fantastic” and “This Is Where I Leave You” and shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “Girls.”

Hahn is repped by Gersh, Lighthouse Management & Media, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin and Dunham. Perrotta is repped by WME and MMQ Lit. Holofcener is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.

